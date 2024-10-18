Shraddha Kapoor finally addresses Stree 2 credit war, who is responsible for its success; says Stree 3 is in pipeline

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has put an end to the ongoing debate surrounding who deserves credit for the humongous success of Stree 2. In a recent interview, the actor acknowledged the collective effort of the entire cast and crew, emphasising that the film's triumph was a team achievement. Also read: Amar Kaushik confronted Aparshakti Khurana for passing a controversial comment on Stree 2 credit war Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2.

During the ‘SCREEN Live’ session, the actor also revealed that Stree 3 is already in the works. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Shraddha sets aside speculation

Talking about the success of the franchise, Shraddha said, “The kind of love and accolades the first part received were immense. It all started there. Hats off to the director, writer and producer for cracking a sequel. It’s important not to make a sequel just for the sake of it — you need substance to bring people to theatres and earn genuine appreciation. They stayed true to how a sequel should be made and cracked the story of Stree 2. It had all the entertainment factors, brilliant actors and really entertaining dialogues. I believe it was a fabulous team effort. It was pure cinematic joy,” she said, adding, “And ultimately, the audience decides, right? They leave their homes seeking entertainment and we’re happy we could deliver.”

Shraddha was asked about more Stree sequels, she revealed that director Amar Kaushik has already come up with a story for Stree 3.

“When Amar sir told me he had a story for Stree 3, I got very excited because I know it’s going to be something amazing. I can’t wait to hear what it’s about.”

The actor also stressed that quality is now the main factor which determines the fate of a project.

About the credit war

After the film got a good response at the box office, there was a tussle for perception credits between the film’s leads, Rajkummar and Shraddha. As per various reports, the actors’ publicists got engaged in a war on social media to claim the credit for the film’s success in favour of their respective clients.

About the film

A sequel to Stree, Stree 2 starts from where the first part ended. While Stree (2018) revolved around a female ghost, who was wronged in her mortal life, its sequel focuses on a headless villain called Sarkata. Stree 2 follows Sarkata abducting women with an independent voice.

Stree 2 hit the screens on August 15, Independence Day 2024, alongside other big Hindi films such as Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. Stree 2 is the latest offering from producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious horror comedy universe, which also includes films such as Bhediya and Munjya. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. It has earned over ₹700 crore in India.