Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stree 2's Aaj Ki Raat singer Madhubanti Bagchi: The song’s success has opened up avenues for me

BySoumya Vajpayee
Sep 30, 2024 09:52 AM IST

The singer of Stree 2's Aaj Ki Raat says the song's success “has given composers faith that a new voice can also deliver a superhit song”

She’s spent over a decade in the Indian music industry and over five years in Bollywood, but a song that has put Madhubanti Bagchi on the map is Aaj Ki Raat, the recent chart-topper from Stree 2. The singer feels she has finally got her due: “It (the success of the track) has opened up a lot more avenues in the music industry for me and has also given composers the faith that even a new voice can deliver a superhit song. I can’t thank the audience enough.”

Madhubanti Bagchi; (right) a still from Aaj Ki Raat
Madhubanti Bagchi; (right) a still from Aaj Ki Raat

Does she feel the number’s success has cemented her place in Bollywood? “The Hindi film industry is ever-changing, so no one can really tell if their position is cemented or not,” she replies, adding, “But the success has motivated me to work harder. There are many offers in the pipeline now.”

While most item numbers these days are high on objectification of women, Bagchi says her song is different. Featuring actor Tamannaah Bhatia, the Sachin-Jigar composition has earned praise for its lyrics, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. “In today’s times, it is very important to have a good melody and equally good words to support that melody. Instead of objectifying women, Aaj Ki Raat talks more about creating a respectable boundary between lovers,” says Bagchi, who is “composing a lot of songs now for my non-film work”.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On