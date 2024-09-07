Amar Kaushik confronted Aparshakti Khurana for passing a controversial comment on Stree 2 credit war

Ever since Stree 2 hit the jackpot at the box office, several reports have been hinting that the lead stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao got involved in a credit war, fuelled by their publicists. Now, the film's director Amar Kaushik has revealed that he confronted actor Aparshakti Khurana for passing a controversial comment on the PR-war. Also read: Aparshakti Khurana calls out ‘unpleasant’ PR game over credit for Stree 2's success: It shouldn’t have happened now Stree 2 released on August 15.

In an interview with Zoom, Aparshakti was asked about the credit war, to which he replied, “If I comment on this, it will go far.” Talking about Shraddha Kapoor getting credit for the film, the actor called it a “PR Game”. Now, Amar broke his silence on the same during a conversation with Zoom.

Amar speaks up

In the interview, he was asked about the stir. To which, he responded, “We video-called each other when the controversy around the credits sparked online. We simply laughed about it”.

He added, “I even called Aparshakti after his statement. I asked him, ‘What was that?’ He said, ‘Paaji, I didn’t mean anything by it. You know me how I talk.’ He then said, ‘I always laugh when I say such things, this time, I just forgot to laugh and it became serious.’ Then, I was like, ‘But, what did you mean? What were you trying to say?’ He said, ‘I was just talking and the way she was asking questions, I just didn’t laugh.’ Aparshakti is very good at heart. When he is bothered about something, he will simply blurt it out. He won’t bottle it up. He was like, ‘I am just caught between the fan war’.”

Amar revealed that the whole film’s cast are “extremely close”. He said that even when something goes wrong, they prefer saying it to each other's face, instead of keeping it insider. He went on to call if a “ fan-created controversy”, adding that it turned out good for the film's business as more people saw the movie after the row.

About the credit war

After the film got a good response at the box office, there was a tussle for perception credits between the film’s leads, Rajkummar and Shraddha. As per various reports, the actors’ publicists got engaged in a war on social media to claim the credit for the film’s humongous success in favour of their respective clients.

About the film

A sequel to Stree, Stree 2 starts from where the first part ended. While Stree (2018) revolved around a female ghost, who was wronged in her mortal life, its sequel focuses on a headless villain called Sarkata. Stree 2 follows Sarkata abducting women with an independent voice.

Stree 2 hit the screens on August 15, Independence Day 2024, alongside other big Hindi films such as Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. Stree 2 is the latest offering from producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious horror comedy universe, which also includes films such as Bhediya and Munjya. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. It has earned over ₹500 crore in India.