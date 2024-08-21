After Stree 2, Varun Dhawan drops a hint for Bhediya 2 with Shraddha Kapoor? Check it out

Cameos are all the rage in Hindi cinema! May it be Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s onscreen reunion in Pathaan (2023) or SRK’s ‘seeti-maar’ appearance as scientist Mohan Bhargav in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022). One of the most talked about cameo appearances this year is Varun Dhawan’s iconic entry in Stree 2 as Bhediya. As most of us know by now, Varun steps into the shoes of Bhaskar aka Bhediya, the beloved character from his 2022 film, to save Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao from Sarkata. Well, after making audiences howl with delight, the Bhediya has now dropped an exciting hint. Will Shraddha Kapoor join Varun Dhawan in Bhediya 2?

Varun has been showered with lots of love for his memorable cameo in Stree 2. Expressing gratitude for the same, he shared a fan’s post lauding his special appearance on social media. Along with this post, Varun wrote: “🐺🙏thank u for giving bhediya this reception and u knw what that means.” What does it mean? Is Varun saying what we think he’s saying? We can’t help but hope that this mysterious statement by the actor is a hint for Bhediya 2, a sequel to the second release in Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe after Stree (2018).

A screenshot of Varun Dhawan's Instagram story

Bhediya follows the story of a road contractor named Bhaskar who gets bitten by a wolf and turns into a werewolf. While Kriti Sanon played a doctor along with Varun’s love interest in this film, Abhishek Banerjee reprised his Stree character Janardan aka Jana. He was introduced as Varun’s onscreen cousin in the film, becoming a common link in the universe. Well, at the end of Stree 2, Varun aka Bhaskar asks Jana about Shraddha, claiming that they would make a ‘power couple’ together. Maybe that could be the storyline of Bhediya 2. But then what would happen to Rajkummar aka Vicky from Stree? We desperately need answers now and hope makers confirm Bhediya 2 ASAP!