Stree 2 OTT premiere: When and where to watch Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy

Stree 2 OTT release: If you haven't had the chance to watch Amar Kaushik's blockbuster horror comedy in cinemas, you can now watch it at home. The film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, is now available to watch on streaming. (Also Read – Stree 2 now on OTT: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's blockbuster lands on Prime Video but here's the catch) Stree 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy

Stree 2 premieres on OTT

Streaming giant Prime Video India announced the release of Stree 2 on its platform, starting from this Wednesday on October 10. While the film was already available on the platform from September 27, it could initially be accessed only via rent. Viewers could pay ₹349 and watch the film within a period of 48 hours. However, now, Stree 2 can be accessed by anyone with a subscription of Prime Video.

Stree 2 is still playing in cinemas, thanks to its blockbuster run. It released in cinemas a couple of months ago on the occasion of Independence Day, on August 14. The other two Bollywood movies, which released alongside Stree 2 in the same week, have also released on streaming today. Khel Khel Mein has also dropped on Netflix India on October 10. Mudassar Aziz's dramedy stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Vaani Kapoor among others. It earned ₹39.3 crore at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, Nikkhil Advani's action thriller Vedaa, starring John Abraham, Sharvari, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Abhishek Banerjee, has also released on ZEE5 today. The film, produced by Nikkhil's Emmay Entertainment, earned ₹21.47 crore at the domestic box office.

About Stree 2

Stree 2 is the sequel to Amar Kaushik's 2018 directorial debut Stree. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it is a part of Maddock Films' horror comedy cinematic universe, which also consists of Bhediya and Munjya. Not only Rajkummar and Shraddha, but also Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi reprised their roles for the sequel. Tamannaah Bhatia came on board as a new cast member. Varun Dhawan also had a cameo in the movie as Bhediya. Stree 2 earned over ₹600 crore at the Indian box office, becoming the only Bollywood film to achieve that feat.