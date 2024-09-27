Stree 2 now on OTT: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's blockbuster lands on Prime Video but here's the catch

Stree 2 now on OTT: Amar Kaushik’s blockbuster sequel to his 2018 horror-comedy film Stree has arrived on OTT. The film starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana can now be streamed online, but with a catch. (Also Read: Stree 2 becomes first Hindi film to cross ₹600 crore at domestic box office, Shraddha Kapoor celebrates with friends) Stree 2 now on OTT: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 released in theatres on August 15.

How to watch Stree 2 online

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank was released on Prime Video this week. It can now be streamed on a rental basis for ₹349. This gives viewers 48 hours of access to the film from the time they first hit play if they want to watch it in the comfort of their home. It also allows the renter to watch the video anytime within 30 days of purchase. However, should they wish to wait, they can stream the film for free from October 11, right on time for Dussehra. Stree 2 is also still running in theatres.

Stree 2 box office collection

Stree 2 surprised everyone when it was released on August 15 in theatres for Independence Day. According to the producers, Maddock Films, the film made massive numbers at the box office, collecting ₹713 crore net in India. The film had a net collection of ₹604.22 crore in India. It also made good business worldwide since its release, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham, Sharvari-starrer Vedaa also released on the same day but lagged behind Stree 2 at the box office.

About Stree 2

Written by Niren Bhatt, Stree 2 picks off from the events of its predecessor. The town of Chanderi is terrorised by a new entity called Sarkata and Vicky and his friends take the help of the mysterious character played by Shraddha and Stree to defeat him. Varun Dhawan also makes a cameo and reprises his role as Bhediya. Tamannaah Bhatia features in a special number called Aaj Ki Raat.