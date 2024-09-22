Shraddha Kapoor opens up on Stree 2 success, says her dad's stories remind her not to take ‘anything for granted’

Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the blockbuster success of her latest release Stree 2. The actor featured in a cover story for Femina, where she opened up about how she perceives success. Her film Stree 2 recently made a new record of becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan praises Stree 2 after it became highest grossing Hindi film ever in India: 'It's a happy time for cinema') Shraddha Kapoor shared her definition of success.

What Shraddha said

During the chat, Shraddha talked about success and said, “For me, success is not defined by conventional measures. At this moment, as I speak with you, it’s about savouring a delicious meal, cherishing moments with my family, and nurturing meaningful relationships. To me, true success means having loved ones close, enjoying restful sleep, thriving in my work, balancing life, and being mentally at peace. It’s amazing to see my dad and aunt still giving their all, never getting complacent – that’s deeply inspiring to me. Their generation approached their careers with a level of commitment that I truly admire. My dad’s stories remind me not to take anything for granted, and that keeps me grounded.”

The actor also became the most followed Indian actor on Instagram recently. Reacting to this feat, she went on to add, “I’m deeply grateful for the love and support. It feels like I have a massive group of friends out there. When I receive such personal reactions from my audience, it means everything to me.”

More details

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Stree 2 set a record with a collection of ₹586 crore. Stree 2 released on August 15. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead. The film is a sequel to the 2018 release Stree.