Shraddha Kapoor bumps into Aashiqui 2 co-star Aditya Roy Kapur at event; both share a hug. Watch

It was a Tum Hi Ho moment at an event in Mumbai where Aashiqui 2 stars and rumoured exes Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur bumped into each other. The two were seen interacting for a few seconds at an event as each of them stood with umbrellas to escape the downpour. (Also read: Stree 2 becomes first Hindi film to cross ₹600 crore at domestic box office, Shraddha Kapoor celebrates with friends) Shraddha Kapoor hugs Aditya Roy Kapur at an event.

Aashiqui 2 reunion

A paparazzi account on Instagram captured the cute moment where the two stars met at an event. Shraddha looked radiant in a black saree, as she smiled at the photographers. In the next few seconds, Aditya was seen standing right behind her. Upon spotting him, Shraddha turned around and smiled. The two then gave each other a hug.

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, “The umbrella scene got repeated.” Another said, “They both look so good.” A comment read, “So beautiful to see the two of them again.”

Shraddha and Aditya starred in the 2013 musical drama Aashiqui 2, which was a huge box office success. The two were rumoured to be dating around that time but neither of them have addressed the reports in public. Both of them also went on to star in another film, OK Jaanu, which released in 2017. It was based on Mani Ratnam's Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani.

More details

On the work front, Aditya will be seen next in Metro… In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. A sequel to his film Life In A Metro (2007), it also stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi alongwith Anupam Kher.

Meanwhile, Shraddha's last release Stree 2 is still going strong at the box office. The horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik entered the unprecedented ₹600 crore club at the Indian box office a few days ago. It has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India.