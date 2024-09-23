Stree 2 becomes first Hindi film to cross 600 crore at domestic box office, Shraddha Kapoor celebrates with friends

Stree 2 crosses ₹ 600 crore

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X on Monday morning, “IT'S 600 PAAR... #Stree2 creates HISTORY as the *first #Hindi film* to achieve this milestone... From metros to non-metros, multiplexes to single screens and urban centres to mass markets, #Stree2 is an OUTRIGHT WINNER across the board. It would be premature to predict the *lifetime biz*, as #Stree2 has consistently surprised with phenomenal numbers day after day, week after week.”

He also provided the week-vise break-up of Stree 2 at the domestic box office ever since its release on August 14.

[Week 6] Fri 5.20 cr, Sat 3.80 cr, Sun 5.32 cr. Total: ₹ 604.22 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice

#Stree2 biz at a glance…

⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 307.80 cr [incl Wed previews; full-fledged release on Thu]

⭐️ Week 2: ₹ 145.80 cr

⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 72.83 cr

⭐️ Week 4: ₹ 37.75 cr

⭐️ Week 5: ₹ 25.72 cr

⭐️ Weekend 6: ₹ 14.32 cr

⭐️ Total: ₹ 604.22 cr

Stree 2 achieves this milestone days after crossing the lifetime business of the Hindi versions of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, and Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Shraddha celebrates with friends

To celebrate this milestone, Shraddha went out with her girlfriends on Sunday evening. They all wore matching red outfits. Shraddha was seen flaunting golden bracelets, taking a selfie in her car, and celebrating with red balloons. She also joined her friends in cutting a cake, which had “Record breaking Stree” written on it.

Stree 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia. It's produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, and written by Niren Bhatt.