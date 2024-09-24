Director Amar Kaushik on Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat: Logon ko lagta hai item number hai toh gande bol hi hone chahiye

Item numbers often face criticism, with many arguing that their lyrics objectify women and perpetuate misogynistic views. However, director Amar Kaushik, whose film Stree 2 features an item number, Aaj Ki Raat, with feminist undertones, feels they can be a device to serve the film’s message while taking the narrative forward. A still from the the film Stree 2 (L); director Amar Kaushik (R)

Kaushik believes it’s possible to deliver a “masala film with an item song” while maintaining thoughtful content in the lyrics. He points out that when one makes a big-budget film, it is important to deliver a “full package”. He, however, says that “one must be aware of what one want to say”.

“There’s no denying that people come to theatres to watch item songs. However, I wanted to ensure it served the storyline without compromising on quality or respectfulness. Logon ko lagta hai item song hai toh gande bol hi hone chahiye but I was clear that while the song should be entertaining and fit the film, it should have meaningful lyrics,” says the 41-year-old, who has directed movies such as Bhediya (2022) and Bala (2019).

He adds, “My brief was very clear, let’s not go below the belt because that’s not what the film is. Kuch cheezo mein film politically correct honi chahiye. Aap bolo aap jo bolna chahte ho aur aadaein bhi honi chahiye lekin jab aap lyrics suno toh lage ki ‘yeh toh badi baat bol di hai’, aisa baad mein samajh ayega.”

Ask him if he’s ever felt concerned that his message might get overshadowed by the catchy beats, dance moves, and the flashy visuals of the item number, making it harder for the audience to truly connect with what he’s trying to convey and Kaushik replies, “Agar main isiko bhajan ki tarah bolunga toh koi sunega bhi nahi. Jisko samajhna hai, wohi samajhta hai. Jisko nahi samajhna hai, usko aap samjha nahi sakte.”

Is this subtle messaging his way of challenging patriarchy? Kaushik says, “If you look at the films I’ve directed closely, in it, women have agency,” adding “Main behno ke saath bada hua hu and main dekha hai unka struggle. Woh sab kuch aapke zehen mein hota hai and then when you are making a film you cannot portray it (women’s struggles) as ‘normal’.”

On being asked about the feminine spirit messaging in his film where the people of Chanderi regret sending away Stree and modern girls who don’t live by the rules of patriarchy face sarkata’s ire, Kaushik further points out, “Each of my films carries a message, and I always ask myself, “What does this story convey? Why should people watch it?” The first part of Stree ended with the line ‘O Stree Raksha Karna,’ and we saw how the women of Chanderi began adapting to modern technology. But, kahi na kahi koi aisa mard hai, aisi soch hai jo bol rahi hai mujhe aisi auratein nahi chahiye samajh mein, jo humse aagey jaye, humse aagey badhey. I call people with such mindset ‘sartaka’.”

He adds, “Our aim was to address this issue subtly without making it the central theme of the film, as overtly preachy messages often don’t resonate with audiences. We wanted to ensure that the film remained engaging and entertaining while delivering its message in the backdrop. As a filmmaker and as a person, I strive to convey meaningful narratives through my work, and I’m pleased that I’ve managed to connect with the audience in this way.”

Talking about his the box office success of Stree 2, Kaushik says it certainly is a validation for the hard work the team put it. “It’s wonderful to see the recognition for your hard work. While I wasn’t apprehensive about other films (Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa) releasing on the same date as Stree 2, given the holiday and extended weekend, the overwhelming response has been incredibly motivating. It inspires me to raise the bar and bring even better stories to the screen,” he wraps up.