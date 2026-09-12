Neon Nights on reinventing pop and retro hits: ‘Sweet spot is when someone hears something they haven’t heard before'

From strangers to band mates, Neon Nights has been through a musical journey worth talking about. Comprising Lian Khuptong on drums, Jael Syuhlo and Asherie Zonunmawi on vocals, Joshua Constantine on guitar, Daniel Hatzaw on bass, and Lian Suanlal Guite on piano, the band is set to perform at The Piano Man, Safdarjung, New Delhi this Saturday. Neon Night formed in 2024.

They are best known for their lively renditions of the biggest pop hits from around the world and that is just what they will showcase this weekend in the capital.

HT talked to the band about what journey so far has been like and what they are most excited about for the upcoming performance.

You describe Neon Nights as a bunch of “misfits turned music maestros”. Who are the misfits in the band, and how did you all end up making music together? Honestly, all of us. We come from pretty different musical spaces. Some of us grew up on rock and retro, others are more into pop, soul and newer music. So when we first got into a room together, there wasn’t some grand plan to create a particular “sound”. We were just playing songs we liked and seeing what happened. And a lot happened.

Someone would change a groove, somebody else would throw in a harmony that wasn’t there, and suddenly a song we’d all heard a hundred times felt new again. We kept coming back to that. So yes, the misfit part is still accurate. “Music maestros” is probably us getting slightly carried away.

You’ve said you put a fresh spin on everything from current pop hits to retro classics. What makes a song worth reworking for Neon Nights, and is there a song you’ve completely transformed? Usually it starts with a song that all of us genuinely want to play. That matters. If we’re bored playing it, the audience is going to feel that too. Then we ask ourselves: what can we do with this that the original doesn’t already do?

Sometimes it’s a different groove. Sometimes we make it heavier, strip it down, change the vocal arrangement or take a very polished pop track and make it sound like five or six people actually playing together in a room. We particularly enjoy taking newer songs and giving them an older live-band feel. That contrast is fun.

There are a couple in the September 12 set where you’ll recognise the song almost immediately, but what happens after that isn’t quite what you expect. We’d rather not ruin those before the show.