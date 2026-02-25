Piano Man founder Arjun Sagar Gupta reflects on why India needs more live music venues instead of mega shows | Interview

Beyond that I think a large part of the continued interest in music was because of my teacher, John Raphael, because he didn't force me to follow the standard classical music education process at the Delhi School of Music. When he realised that I love jazz he started teaching me what I liked and what made you happy, which is not a common thing you'll get in an educational institute.

My father actually loves music. I mean if he had the opportunity, he might have been a musician himself. When I started going into music, there was always support available - my parents, my grandmother - which is great.

The most important takeaway I got from that international part of the education is how big the world is, because when you're in Delhi, especially in the early 2000s, it's such a small ecosystem for live music, especially for jazz or classical. So just watching musicians from all over the world and seeing the standards and the expectations of what is acceptable, when you're a student of something, it was amazing. It really opened my eyes - a really good lesson because it kind of shifts your mind back into perspective.

Most of my music education was in Delhi itself, at the Delhi School of Music. The principal at that time was John Raphael, who was also my teacher and I studied with him for about 18 years. In the interim period in 2007, I also had the opportunity to attend a Fulbright program in Boston.

From performing in a fledgling jazz circuit in early-2000s Delhi to building one of the city’s most influential live music venues, Arjun Sagar Gupta has witnessed - and shaped - the evolution of India’s gig culture up close. The musician-entrepreneur, best known as the founder of The Piano Man Jazz Club, sat down with HT Lifestyle for a candid conversation on the changing landscape of live music in the country, the psychology of building audiences, and the infrastructural gaps that once plagued performing artists.

What inspired you into opening The Piano Man? Does it have anything to do with the live music scene in India? Of course. So I had spent a fair amount of time performing, mostly in Delhi, but a little bit across the country as well, and there were a couple of really big gaping holes in the ecosystem. Absolutely no infrastructure in place. You start in an uncomfortable position using pretty B-grade quality of equipments and you’re expected to make great music out of it.

I don't think I've gotten paid for half the shows I've played in my life through the early 2000s. I mean I've done full month-long contracts with venues and never seen a pen. So that was a big problem. Then the respect as well, more often than not, you were not really treated particularly well. So it was a combination of these factors, creating the right infrastructure, creating the right environment and ensuring that there's professionalism that we wanted to sort of bring into the club.

How do you think the live music scene is fairing right now in India? So, I have a 30-year snapshot of the live music scene, right? Because 30 years ago, I was a listener, a kid who would tag along to go for concerts in farm houses, to 20 years ago when I started getting actively involved in the organisation, till 10 years ago when I opened my own venues and today, where over the last 2 years there's been a drastic change in what's happened.

So let me take the last 10 to 12 years. The reason why we've created more venues and created more capacity is because we feel that there is room for growth. One of the reasons why you create capacity is because you have a growing audience listening to live music. One of the reasons you have a growing audience listening to live music is because you create spaces where they can go and experience live music and understand its importance.

It's not just about entertainment. It's a sort of psychological-sociological combination of many factors. So that you have the option to go out there, experience live music and make a subjective decision on the art. What that gives you is an opportunity to expand your worldview and your mind when you're listening to different things.

The audience building aspect of live music happens at the club level because the cost of entry is low. You can go and listen to a concert for ₹300 to ₹500. It's a very small barrier of entry and it's an informal environment which allows you to be relaxed and absorb the music. I believe music venues are critically important in building that live music audience. What's happening over the last few years is that these large format concerts have suddenly exploded in India. You're seeing the biggest musicians in the world coming across and playing across India now. It's a beautiful thing. It's a great evolution, from 10 years ago, but there's one downside to it. The barriers of entry are quite large. You won't build a new audience in that environment.

People who love music and who are absolutely like I have to go and see this artist, those are the people that will go and see the artist, which is a very very very small part of the Indian population. Because there's a sudden oversaturation, you're seeing large concerts, which anywhere in the world would sell out tens of thousands of seats, are not filling up in India. We're seeing there's already a resistance that's stepped into the market where some shows are canceled, some shows are poorly attended and not many shows are successful.

Try to go for something outside of your comfort zone. You'll only discover what that outside of the comfort zone is if you actually go and listen to something in a club, in a venue, if you expose yourself to different styles, ideas and arts. What are we as a music venue? We are a place for the exposure of art forms to different audiences and that's why I think it's important for us to have constant and easy access and availability of music for everyone around us. So that people can come in, listen to things, make a subjective decision on whether they like it or not and it's okay to not like something, but you have to expose yourself to it to be able to make that decision otherwise you'll never know it exists.