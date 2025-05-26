Noor Chahal shines as the voice of a generation with ‘Girl With A Guitar’ live at The Piano Man in Delhi

After making waves with an intimate launch in London, Girl With A Guitar has made a powerful debut in India at The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Delhi, with singer-songwriter Noor Chahal taking centre stage. The rising star captivated the packed house with nothing more than her voice, her guitar, and a heart wide open, delivering a performance that was as soulful as it was spellbinding. Noor Chahal

In a time when the music industry is saturated with over-production, Girl With A Guitar brings something rare: a stage where honesty sings louder than autotune, and where vulnerability becomes art. Noor Chahal delivered a live performance that was equal parts raw, rooted, and revolutionary, proving not just her musical prowess but her power to move a generation.

Opening the night with folk classics like “Bajre Da Sitta” and “Masakali”, Noor instantly created an intimate, spiritual space that was rooted in Punjab and accessible to every heart in the room. With each transition—from “Raavi” to “Phir Le Aaya Dil”, from “Akh Kashni” to “Sanson Ki Mala”—she transported the audience across moods and memories. The evening wasn’t just a concert; it was a musical journey through longing, joy, rebellion, devotion, and womanhood. Her original tracks—“Away,” “Malang,” and “Channa Surma”—echoed with depth and maturity far beyond her years. They weren’t just songs—they were confessions of spirit, longing, and identity.

The evening marked more than just a concert; it was the Indian premiere of a new-age musical movement. Girl With A Guitar is a passion project co-conceptualised by Noor Chahal and RTIST 91, aimed at spotlighting emotionally rich, culturally rooted, and powerfully honest female voices in music.

“What began as a shared idea—just a girl, her guitar, and a room full of honest hearts—has now grown into something far bigger,” said the team behind the project. And it showed.

Following the rousing response in Delhi, the Girl With A Guitar tour is now set to travel across cities, carrying forward its vision of creating space for storytelling, identity, and soul through song.

Stay tuned for the next chapter!

