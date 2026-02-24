Neil Nitin Mukesh quits as brand ambassador of singing show over non-payment: ‘I reserve all rights to pursue…’
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a statement revealing his decision to quit the reality show.
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has walked away from his role as brand ambassador of the singing reality show The Universal Idol, and the reason is far from harmonious. The actor has alleged that his dues were not paid, claiming that several cheques issued to him bounced.
In a strongly worded stance, Neil indicated that he is now exploring his legal options, stating that he has the right to pursue “appropriate remedies available to me under law” over the payment dispute.
Neil Nitin Mukesh alleges payment dispute
On Monday, Neil took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a statement revealing his decision to quit the reality show. The show was linked to HMC Events.
He claimed that three cheques issued to him by the organisers bounced, leading to a “breach of trust.” He further revealed that repeated attempts by him and his team to resolve the matter proved futile.
“Dear All, This is to formally announce my exit as Brand Ambassador from "The Universal Idol" associated with HMC Events,” he announced.
The actor went on, “Despite repeated assurances, my agreed payments were not honoured. Three cheques issued towards the same have been returned unpaid / bounced, constituting a serious breach of trust and commitment. Multiple follow- ups by my team and me personally and opportunities to resolve the matter amicably were made, unfortunately without result.”
“In light of the above, I have withdrawn from all present and future associations with Universal Idol, HMC Events, and Mr. Shakeel Hassan and his associates with immediate effect,” he added.
Neil said he chose to speak about the episode publicly to caution “fellow artists” about such experiences.
“This note is issued in the interest of transparency and to caution fellow artists, partners, vendors, and collaborators to exercise due diligence and be mindful of claims, commitments, and payment assurances made. I reserve all rights to pursue appropriate remedies available to me under law,” Neil wrote, while concluding.
According to the show’s official website, The Universal Idol is an “international singing competition dedicated to discovering extraordinary vocal talents and unforgettable performers from every corner of the world.” The contestants were selected after 15 auditions across 13 countries, including India, Pakistan, and the UAE.
About Neil’s career
Neil Nitin Mukesh made his Bollywood debut in 2007 with Johnny Gaddaar, and made a name for himself with hits like New York and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. After a brief hiatus post the pandemic, Neil returned to the big screen in 2024 with Hisaab Barabar, a film that starred R Madhavan in the lead. Last year, he made his web series debut, starring as a musician in the JioHotstar show, Hai Junoon. He was also seen in Ek Chatur Naar. Neil will soon make his debut in Malayalam cinema with mob thriller Khalifa.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
