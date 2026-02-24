Neil Nitin Mukesh quits as brand ambassador of singing show over non-payment: ‘I reserve all rights to pursue…’

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has walked away from his role as brand ambassador of the singing reality show The Universal Idol, and the reason is far from harmonious. The actor has alleged that his dues were not paid, claiming that several cheques issued to him bounced. Neil Nitin Mukesh will soon make his debut in Malayalam cinema with mob thriller Khalifa.

In a strongly worded stance, Neil indicated that he is now exploring his legal options, stating that he has the right to pursue “appropriate remedies available to me under law” over the payment dispute.

Neil Nitin Mukesh alleges payment dispute On Monday, Neil took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a statement revealing his decision to quit the reality show. The show was linked to HMC Events.

He claimed that three cheques issued to him by the organisers bounced, leading to a “breach of trust.” He further revealed that repeated attempts by him and his team to resolve the matter proved futile.

“Dear All, This is to formally announce my exit as Brand Ambassador from "The Universal Idol" associated with HMC Events,” he announced.

The actor went on, “Despite repeated assurances, my agreed payments were not honoured. Three cheques issued towards the same have been returned unpaid / bounced, constituting a serious breach of trust and commitment. Multiple follow- ups by my team and me personally and opportunities to resolve the matter amicably were made, unfortunately without result.”

“In light of the above, I have withdrawn from all present and future associations with Universal Idol, HMC Events, and Mr. Shakeel Hassan and his associates with immediate effect,” he added.

Neil said he chose to speak about the episode publicly to caution “fellow artists” about such experiences.

“This note is issued in the interest of transparency and to caution fellow artists, partners, vendors, and collaborators to exercise due diligence and be mindful of claims, commitments, and payment assurances made. I reserve all rights to pursue appropriate remedies available to me under law,” Neil wrote, while concluding.