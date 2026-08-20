Internet loves the softer side of Kangana Ranaut as she blushes after being called ‘sundar’

Kangana immediately smiled as she did not expect that compliment and looked down at her mic. She then said, “It is very special always to get compliment from a woman. Thank you!”

But how often does the actor show her softer side? Internet has now found a video of the actor from a recent interaction, taken at a pre-release event of her film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata . Kangana, dressed in a beautiful violet and grey sari, with a statement necklace, was taking questions from media persons when a female journalist remarked how beautiful she looked that day.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut often grabs headlines and courts controversy with her unfiltered comments on a variety of issues. Recently, her remarks on the Gen Z protests after she said that some young Hindu women flaunt freedom without accountability and called them ‘generation gutter’.

How internet reacted Reacting to this moment, a user on Instagram commented, “I’ve never seen Kangana blush like this. 🥹 When one woman genuinely praises another, it’s truly special.” Another said, “How immediately her eyes shine up!” “Awwhhh! The blush,” reacted another. “This side of Kangana is love!” read a comment.

Over the last few years, Kangana has spoken out on several issues, pertaining to the film industry as well as society. From speaking against nepotism in Bollywood to slamming ‘item songs’, the actor has also spoken out on national issues such as farmer protests against the repealed farm laws and how India got its real independence in 2014.

Kangana found herself at the centre of a controversy in the last few weeks after a series of social media posts targeting Gen Z protesters associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement. She described some young protesters as the "gutter generation" and asked, “Who is birthing and raising them?” The remarks quickly sparked widespread criticism from opposition parties, CJP leaders and social media users.

Later, she pivoted to praise Gen Z as India's biggest strength and ambassadors of the country's culture and identity. Speaking to news agency PTI, she said, “Gen Z is the strength of our country and, in a way, a great asset to our nation. We are very happy that our young people are increasingly emerging as ambassadors of our culture and its identity.” She clarified that she had not made a blanket statement about the protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak and she "specifically referred to some people or some women".