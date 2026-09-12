Radhika Sarathkumar catches up with ‘handsome’ Ajith Kumar before Le Mans race; hangs out with Trisha Krishnan
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will wave the ceremonial green flag at Le Mans race today, Ajith Kumar is competing in it.
The upcoming Le Mans race at Silverstone, England, seems to be a meeting ground for who’s who of the Tamil film industry. While Ajith Kumar is competing in the race with his team and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is waving the ceremonial green flag, other celebrities were also spotted. Radhika Sarathkumar met Ajith before his match and also hung out with Trisha Krishnan. (Also Read: Ajith Kumar ‘extremely thankful’ CM Vijay is waving green flag at Le Mans race; speaks of his colleague with fondness)
Radhika Sarathkumar meets Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan
Radhika took to her Instagram account to post a sweet video of her greeting Ajith with a hug. The two even hung out and chatted away, even though he had to race in a few hours. Posting the video, Radhika wrote, “#ajithkumar #ajithkumarracing #silverstonecircuit #london what a pleasure to see Ajith driven by passion, dedication and focus, being an achiever and being humble and handsome as always (thumbsup emojis) a great inspiration (heart emojis).”
On her Instagram Stories, Radhika also posted a selfie she took with Trisha while they were there. The picture shows Trisha winking at the camera and flashing a V-sign as she pulled Radhika close for a hug. It is unknown if both actors will attend the race today.
A Vijay-Ajith collaboration nobody expected
Vijay and Ajith have worked in Kollywood since the early 1990s and were always perceived as rivals in the industry. So after three decades of fans warring on their behalf, both offline and online, they were shocked to see the announcement that Vijay would flag off a race Ajith was taking part in.
Talking to the press in England, Ajith even said, “I am extremely thankful to the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, to have taken time off from his busy schedule to come and visit us at Silverstone. We’ve been colleagues in the film industry for the last 34 years, and I’m very happy for him that he’s now the Chief Minister-elect.”
He also added, “They have been doing a lot to promote sports from every discipline, not just motorsport. They’re looking at motorsport as well. I’m glad he accepted the invitation to come and look at what are the logistic-wise, infrastructure-wise, it would take for India, Chennai to host events like the Le Mans series in India. And my wish is to see these events come to India and all of us race in India, you know?”
Vijay last starred in Jana Nayagan this year, which is touted to be his final film. Ajith starred in Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly with Trisha in 2025. He has a film called Dare Devil lined up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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