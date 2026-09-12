Radhika Sarathkumar catches up with ‘handsome’ Ajith Kumar before Le Mans race; hangs out with Trisha Krishnan

Radhika took to her Instagram account to post a sweet video of her greeting Ajith with a hug. The two even hung out and chatted away, even though he had to race in a few hours. Posting the video, Radhika wrote, “#ajithkumar #ajithkumarracing #silverstonecircuit #london what a pleasure to see Ajith driven by passion, dedication and focus, being an achiever and being humble and handsome as always (thumbsup emojis) a great inspiration (heart emojis).”

The upcoming Le Mans race at Silverstone, England, seems to be a meeting ground for who’s who of the Tamil film industry. While Ajith Kumar is competing in the race with his team and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is waving the ceremonial green flag, other celebrities were also spotted. Radhika Sarathkumar met Ajith before his match and also hung out with Trisha Krishnan . (Also Read: Ajith Kumar ‘extremely thankful’ CM Vijay is waving green flag at Le Mans race; speaks of his colleague with fondness )

On her Instagram Stories, Radhika also posted a selfie she took with Trisha while they were there. The picture shows Trisha winking at the camera and flashing a V-sign as she pulled Radhika close for a hug. It is unknown if both actors will attend the race today.

A Vijay-Ajith collaboration nobody expected Vijay and Ajith have worked in Kollywood since the early 1990s and were always perceived as rivals in the industry. So after three decades of fans warring on their behalf, both offline and online, they were shocked to see the announcement that Vijay would flag off a race Ajith was taking part in.

Talking to the press in England, Ajith even said, “I am extremely thankful to the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, to have taken time off from his busy schedule to come and visit us at Silverstone. We’ve been colleagues in the film industry for the last 34 years, and I’m very happy for him that he’s now the Chief Minister-elect.”

He also added, “They have been doing a lot to promote sports from every discipline, not just motorsport. They’re looking at motorsport as well. I’m glad he accepted the invitation to come and look at what are the logistic-wise, infrastructure-wise, it would take for India, Chennai to host events like the Le Mans series in India. And my wish is to see these events come to India and all of us race in India, you know?”