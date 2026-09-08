Kangana Ranaut gives example of Trisha Krishnan and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to slam character assassination of women

In a new video post shared by news agency PTI, Kangana spoke to reporters after chairing the District Development Coordination and Monitoring meeting at Kullu. She said how women's character is always used against them to destroy them and it was about time that society looked within to understand how women are treated. "We all know that this is not restricted to India alone and is prevalent worldwide that character of working women, successful women, actors, politicians, women at the position of power and authority is targeted to bring her down," she said.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has spoken up in support of Trisha Krishnan after the actor found herself at the centre of a controversy last month over her presence at the Independence Day 2026 celebrations in Chennai. The Karuppu actor had attended the event at Fort St George on August 15 and was seated next to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shobha Chandrasekhar.

Without directly namedropping Trisha, she went on to add, “You have seen what happened in Tamil Nadu, where a very respected artist and actress was involved in a matter where the relationship was between both parties. However, when it comes to abuses and character lynching, it is always the woman who is targeted.”

The context Last month, a controversy broke out when Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was speaking at a rally meant to press the state government on the Cauvery water sharing – a century-old irritant in relations between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. As the crowd chanted the name of Trisha, Udhayanidhi made an obscene remark.

On the following day, Udhayanidhi was arrested from his residence in Chennai at 10am and taken to Thanjavur, where he had made the controversial comment. The DMK subsequently hit the streets and approached the Madras high court, following which the former state minister was released.

Vijay completed 100 days as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister even as speculation about his equation with Trisha has continued to make headlines. Rumours around the relationship only grew further when Vijay’s estranged wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce, citing alleged infidelity. Trisha’s emotional appearance at Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony in May 2026 only added to the speculation surrounding their relationship.