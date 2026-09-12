Uditi Singh breaks down talking about ex Karan Wahi on Bigg Boss 20, says she won't mind if he enters the house

‘We were quite serious about dating’

Uditi went on to share how they met. She shared that she DM'd him on Instagram about a restaurant in London, and then the two decided to meet. He was in London for three days, when the two and his other friends went out shopping and continued talking. After two months, they started dating. During the lockdown, she had shifted to India and was looking for jobs in an MNC while staying closer to the actor. They were also discussing how they would eventually marry, when the breakup happened and it was a hard time for her. “We were quite serious about dating and then marriage. Shaadi waala chakkar tha (It was about the issue of marriage,” she said. Uditi was seen breaking down in tears, as Maahi and the others rushed to hug and comfort her.