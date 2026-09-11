Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer admits he ‘didn’t sing well' when he defeated Arijit Singh to lift the trophy of Fame Gurukul
Singer Qazi Touqeer, winner of Fame Gurukul 2005, returns to the spotlight in Bigg Boss 20. He impressed viewers with his singing.
Singer Qazi Touqeer won the 2005 reality show Fame Gurukul, beating Arijit Singh and others. However, after that, he was not seen much in the public eye until he entered Bigg Boss 20 this year. The singer has been all over the internet since day one of the show. In a recent episode, Qazi impressed everyone with his singing, only to later admit that he did not sing well when he won Fame Gurukul.
Qazi Touqeer admits he didn't sing well when he won Fame Gurukul
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, contestants were introduced to a new room called the Legacy Room after Bigg Boss showed them a ‘movie’ featuring a compilation of all the seasons of Bigg Boss so far and the contestants who became iconic in the history of the show. In the Legacy Room, as all the contestants were seated, Qazi sang O Mere Dil Ke Chain from Mere Jeevan Saathi (1972).
Everyone was mesmerised by Qazi's voice. Amrapali Dubey then recalled his Fame Gurukul stint and said, “the entire country voted for you because of this talent of yours.” Qazi revealed that he was overwhelmed by the support at the time but added, “lekin main achha nahi gaata tha uss time (But I didn't sing well at that time).”
Even the internet was impressed with Qazi's singing. One of the comments read, “It's like Sonu Nigam and Shaan singing together.” Another commented, “Now we know why he won Fame Gurukul.” Another fan wrote, “He sings so well that even Bigg Boss waited for his song to finish before speaking.”
Qazi shot to fame after winning Sony TV’s singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He was declared the winner alongside Ruprekha Banerjee on October 20, 2005, after winning over audiences with his stage presence and popularity. Interestingly, the show also featured a young Arijit Singh, who was eliminated before the finale and finished in sixth place.
Qazi and Arijit have remained friends. In 2026, Qazi revisited their Fame Gurukul days and spoke warmly about Arijit, describing him as a person without insecurity or jealousy and calling him a genius. Arijit has also shown his support for Qazi during his Bigg Boss 20 stint, even calling him “apna rockstar”.
About Bigg Boss 20
The new season has the theme ‘Tathas-Two’, which means every contestant in the house gets two lives to save themselves and survive in the house. In a recent development, Yung DSA became the first captain of the house, which led to Kanika Mann losing one of her lives. This week, Kanika, Amrapali Dubey, Arishfa Khan and Love Gill have been nominated for elimination. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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