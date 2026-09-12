Lady Gaga has baby: Net worth, fiancé Michael Polansky and family in focus as alleged pregnancy photos surface

The Grammy-winning singer Lady Gaga and her fiancé, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, have welcomed their first child together, with the news emerging after the couple were photographed with a newborn in Northern California, Page Six reports. Lady Gaga and her fiancé, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, have welcomed their first child together. (AFP)

The 40-year-old singer was photographed carrying the baby close to her chest during a walk with Polansky, 42. The couple have kept their family life private and did not previously announce the birth publicly.

Neither Gaga nor Polansky has revealed the baby's name, sex or exact date of birth.

Lady Gaga pregnancy: What the photos showed The first public images of Gaga with the newborn came after months of speculation surrounding her personal life. Gaga had largely stayed away from the spotlight after completing her Mayhem Ball tour in April.

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The San Francisco Chronicle reported that speculation about a possible pregnancy had grown during her absence from public events.

The new photographs, however, provided the first public glimpse of Gaga as a mother. She was seen wearing casual clothes and sunglasses while holding the infant, with Polansky walking alongside her.