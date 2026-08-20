Why every episode of Operation Safed Sagar ends with a Raju Srivastava tribute? Kushal Srivastava reveals

After leaving the Air Force in 2016, Kushal moved to Mumbai and stayed with Raju while he studied filmmaking. Raju would often read his scripts, share his thoughts and help him understand how to tell a story better.

Kushal recalled one conversation with his uncle from years ago. In an interview with Aaj Tak, he said, “Years ago when I told my chacha that I want to do something so that the whole world knows my name, he joked that I should install hand-pumps everywhere with my name on them. But when he realised I was serious about joining the film industry, he helped me secure permission to leave the Indian Air Force.”

Kushal spent seven years in the Indian Air Force before deciding to pursue filmmaking. He had grown up visiting his uncle Raju on sets, and those early experiences gave him a first-hand look at the world of storytelling and sparked his interest in films.

Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar has struck a chord with viewers since its August 7 premiere. From the performances to storytelling to even the visual effect, everything has received applause. The six-part military drama revisits the Indian Air Force’s role in the 1999 Kargil War, but there’s another detail that has caught people’s attention. Every episode ends with a special thank-you to late comedian Raju Srivastava . The tribute is deeply personal for creator Kushal Srivastava, who says Raju was not just a much-loved comedian and a member of his family, but someone who played an important role in his journey as a filmmaker.

The project Raju knew about Operation Safed Sagar was initially envisioned as a feature film, with Kushal developing the project alongside Raju’s daughter, Antara Srivastav, who is also an associate director on the series. A part of the early research was done from Raju’s office, where the project slowly began taking shape. Raju also helped the team navigate the process of getting permissions from various ministries through his connections with politicians and government officials.

The project finally got the green light from Netflix around May 2022. But just months later, the family was hit by a devastating loss. Raju Srivastava passed away in September 2022 at the age of 58 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

For Antara, the series carries a significance that goes far beyond her professional association with it. She said, “This was the last project Papa knew about. This is a family show for us as our family has gone through a lot while making it. We had the cast and script locked. Then we faced a setback as COVID-19 happened. Later, we decided to develop it as a series, and around May 2022, Netflix gave us a go-ahead.”

The project went through several changes before finally making it to the screen. The team had already locked the script and cast when the pandemic put their plans on hold. They later decided to turn the film into a series. For Kushal, the project has always been deeply personal, especially because Raju was the elder of their family. He sees the series as a tribute to his uncle and the support he gave him.

About Operation Safed Sagar Directed by Oni Sen and created by Kushal Srivastava and Abhijeet Singh Parmar, Operation Safed Sagar stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi, among others. One of the highlights of the series is its impressive aerial action, with the much-famed MiG-21 playing a key role. The aircraft was flown by the Golden Arrows squadron during the Kargil War. Interestingly, the series also captured the MiG-21 in action for the last time on film before it was retired from the Indian Air Force.

Now, Netflix is taking the story of the iconic fighter jet forward with The Last Salute. Directed by Kushal Srivastava, the upcoming documentary will look back at the MiG-21’s remarkable 62-year journey with the Indian Air Force.

The documentary will feature Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh along with pilots who have flown the MiG-21 over the years. The Last Salute will premiere on Netflix on August 26.