Operation Safed Sagar teaser: Fighters Mihir Ahuja, Abhay Verma rain fire on enemies in 'world's highest air war'

On Saturday, Netflix unveiled the teaser for its upcoming military drama, Operation Safed Sagar. Inspired by one of the Indian Air Force's most challenging wartime operations, the series is set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War and tells the untold story of the Golden Arrows Squadron, which defied impossible odds. The teaser features Mihir Ahuja, Abhay Verma and Taaruk Raina as some of India's youngest Air Force pilots, preparing to fight one of the world's highest air wars without fear. They are led and mentored by Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill.

Stories of the Kargil War 's bravehearts have always struck a chord with audiences. Now, Netflix is set to bring another untold chapter from the 1999 conflict with Operation Safed Sagar . The makers have unveiled the teaser for the series, starring Jimmy Shergill , Siddharth, Mihir Ahuja and Abhay Verma, offering a glimpse into the gripping story of the world's highest air war.

The internet expressed excitement about the show. One comment read, "In my opinion, this really goosebumps trailer." Another commented, "This is a golden arrow." Another read, "Looks spectacular!!! Soo happy for @taarukraina. Y'all never fail to make us proud." Another user wrote, "Congratulations and best wishes to the entire team!!! It looks amazing."

About Operation Safed Sagar Directed by Oni Sen and created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, the series stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi. Produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films, Operation Safed Sagar is set to premiere on Netflix on 7 August.

The show's producers, Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films, said, "What drew us to creating and producing Operation Safed Sagar was the opportunity to explore a world that very few people get to see from the inside, a world that opened up to us through our co-creator Kushal Srivastava's experience in the Indian Air Force. As we explored the lives of Air Force pilots, their families and the people around them, we realised that beyond the conflict and the mission, this was ultimately a story about friendship, sacrifice, leadership and impossible choices. Whether it was recreating this world across more than 100 locations, including filming at over 16,000 feet, or bringing together a large ensemble cast and extensive visual effects, our endeavour was always to balance scale with intimate human drama."