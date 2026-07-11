Operation Safed Sagar teaser: Fighters Mihir Ahuja, Abhay Verma rain fire on enemies in 'world's highest air war'
Operation Safed Sagar teaser: Jimmy Shergill and Siddharth prepares India's youngest Air Force pilots to battle in Kargil's most challenging air war.
Stories of the Kargil War's bravehearts have always struck a chord with audiences. Now, Netflix is set to bring another untold chapter from the 1999 conflict with Operation Safed Sagar. The makers have unveiled the teaser for the series, starring Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Mihir Ahuja and Abhay Verma, offering a glimpse into the gripping story of the world's highest air war.
Operation Safed Sagar teaser
On Saturday, Netflix unveiled the teaser for its upcoming military drama, Operation Safed Sagar. Inspired by one of the Indian Air Force's most challenging wartime operations, the series is set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War and tells the untold story of the Golden Arrows Squadron, which defied impossible odds. The teaser features Mihir Ahuja, Abhay Verma and Taaruk Raina as some of India's youngest Air Force pilots, preparing to fight one of the world's highest air wars without fear. They are led and mentored by Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill.
The internet expressed excitement about the show. One comment read, "In my opinion, this really goosebumps trailer." Another commented, "This is a golden arrow." Another read, "Looks spectacular!!! Soo happy for @taarukraina. Y'all never fail to make us proud." Another user wrote, "Congratulations and best wishes to the entire team!!! It looks amazing."
About Operation Safed Sagar
Directed by Oni Sen and created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, the series stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi. Produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films, Operation Safed Sagar is set to premiere on Netflix on 7 August.
The show's producers, Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films, said, "What drew us to creating and producing Operation Safed Sagar was the opportunity to explore a world that very few people get to see from the inside, a world that opened up to us through our co-creator Kushal Srivastava's experience in the Indian Air Force. As we explored the lives of Air Force pilots, their families and the people around them, we realised that beyond the conflict and the mission, this was ultimately a story about friendship, sacrifice, leadership and impossible choices. Whether it was recreating this world across more than 100 locations, including filming at over 16,000 feet, or bringing together a large ensemble cast and extensive visual effects, our endeavour was always to balance scale with intimate human drama."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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