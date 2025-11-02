Operation Safed Sagar first look: Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth take on the world's highest air operation in history. Watch

Actors Jimmy Shergill and Siddharth are all set to entertain audiences with their upcoming series, Operation Safed Sagar. The makers unveiled the show's first look on Sunday, November 2, at the first-ever Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025 (SIM-25) in New Delhi. Fans couldn’t stop gushing about it, expressing their excitement in the comments section. Jimmy Shergill and Siddharth's stills from Operation Safed Sagar.

Operation Safed Sagar first look

On Sunday, Netflix took to Instagram and YouTube to share the first-look video of Operation Safed Sagar. The video opened with Siddharth saying, “No squadron in the history of the Indian Air Force has ever done such a mission. We are the select chosen few.” This is followed by Squadron Leader Siddharth and Jimmy walking towards their aircraft along with their team, which includes Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, and Taaruk Raina.

The video also shows Jimmy briefing the team, saying, “Pakistanis think they can do anything sitting on top, but they are wrong. Now, we will either make history or become one.”

Sharing the video, the OTT giant wrote, “The world’s highest air operation in history. The highest honour Watch Operation Safed Sagar, coming soon, only on Netflix.” The exact release date of the show is yet to be revealed.

Fans expressed their excitement after watching the first-look video. One of the comments read, “What a good start to Sunday.” Another said, “This is going to be as earnest as it is ambitious, and none of us is ready.” A third wrote, “Abhay, Siddharth and Jimmy… the star cast is superb.” Another added, “This is going to be epic.”

About Operation Safed Sagar

The series retells the Indian Air Force’s pivotal role in the Kargil War. Created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, and directed by Oni Sen, the series is headlined by Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, and Arnav Bhasin, among others.

Produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films, and created with the support of the Indian Air Force, Operation Safed Sagar delves into a lesser-known chapter of the Kargil War, based on true events. It follows the story of IAF pilots who push beyond their limits to attempt a daring and dangerous mission to defend their motherland. Filmed across operational Indian Air Force bases, the series features MiG aircraft and real IAF personnel. Operation Safed Sagar is set to stream on Netflix in 2026.