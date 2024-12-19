Jimmy Shergill amused by Delhi fan who leaves salon session midway to watch him, shaving foam and apron still on

Jimmy Shergill got a sweet tryst with his fandom recently when he visited Delhi to promote his new film, Neeraj Pandey's Netflix India thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. During the actor's promotional rally, several fans surrounded his vehicle to click his pictures. But there was one guy who caught Jimmy's attention. (Also Read – Jimmy Shergill consciously ditched chocolate boy image: Yahi naach-gana karta raha toh 3 saal mein ghar pe baith jaunga) Jimmy Shergill amused by a fan who left shaving mid-way to click his picture.

What happened?

As seen in a video doing the rounds on social media, Jimmy is seen standing inside a jeep, accompanied by Delhi Police. He's distributing promotional pamphlets related to Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. Several fans are walking along the jeep, clicking his pictures and trying to get his attention. Amidst the crowd is a man chasing Jimmy's jeep and capturing his movement on his smartphone.

Interestingly, the guy has shaving foam covering part of his face, implying that he left a nearby salon in the middle of shaving as soon as he realised that Jimmy is around. The fan even caught the actor's attention, who grinned at him and acknowledged him with a casual, dismissive gesture.

Internet reacts

The internet was equally amused. A fan commented, “Fan No. 1 (fire emoji).” Another wrote, “He shouldve clicked a picture I mean look at his dedication (laughing with tears emoji).” “Jalwa hai bhai ka (The boy has charm),” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “Publicly ke liye kuch bhi (anything for publicity) (laughing with tears emoji).” A person also said, “he sure is worth it (fire emoji).”

Jimmy made his Bollywood debut with Aditya Chopra's 2000 hit romantic drama Mohabbatein. He played a chocolate boy character called Karan opposite Preeti Jhangiani. Over the years, Jimmy moved away from those roles to doing grittier ones. He was last seen in Neeraj Panday's directorial Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, which premiered on November 29.

The crime thriller stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary alongside Jimmy, who plays Inspector Jasvinder Singh – a determined cop chasing a case that has haunted him for years. He'll also star in De De Pyaar De 2.