Sikandar Ka Muqaddar trailer: Jimmy Shergill, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary pull off a diamond heist

Neeraj Pandey is once again back in action with his upcoming heist action-thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. The trailer of the Jimmy Shergill, Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary-starrer released on November 11. Tamnnaah and Jimmy expressed excitement about their new movie while commending its craft and suspense. (Also read: De-aging Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha would be ‘ridiculous’, says director Neeraj Pandey) Jimmy Shergill plays an Investigating Officer in Neeraj Pandey's heist-thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.

Jimmy Shergill probes diamond heist in new thriller

The trailer shows a 2008 diamond heist which revolves around three suspects - Kamini Singh played by Tamannaah, Sikandar Sharma portrayed by Avinash Tiwary and Mangesh Desai essayed by Rajiv Mehta. Jimmy plays Investigating Officer Jaswinder Singh who witnesses the blurring lines between guilt and innocence. The trailer ends with the mystery of whether the three suspects are actually guilty of the crime they are being accused of.

Fans praise Jimmy Shergill, Tamannaah Bhatia

While reacting to the trailer a fan wrote, “Omg yes!! Tamannaah and Jimmy Shergill in a movie! What more could I ask for? And loved Avinash Tiwary in Khakee…And yes I can't wait for this movie to release!!!” Another fan wrote, “Jimmy Shergil is exactly looking like Nana Patekar of this time.” A user also commented, “Finally Neeraj Pandey is back with Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Shergill.” A fan also wrote, "Interesting! Always a delight to see Tamannaah on-screen.

Neeraj Pandey on Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

Neeraj Pandey, while speaking about his new heist-thriller states that, “As a storyteller, one always looks to create something for the audience which is thrilling, engaging and entertaining and that is exactly what we have endeavoured with Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. It’s been quite a journey directing this film with a cast that does justice to the characters that they are portraying. Strengthening the partnership further, between Netflix and Friday Storytellers, we are thrilled to bring forth this story to our audiences worldwide.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director - Original Films, Netflix India, adds, “We are thrilled to present Sikander Ka Muqaddar, a gripping crime thriller that will keep audiences hooked. This film offers a compelling exploration of human behavior, revealing the lengths to which individuals go in pursuit of justice and survival. With Neeraj Pandey at the helm, renowned for his masterful storytelling and deep command of the genre, Sikander Ka Muqaddar is set to be an unforgettable addition to our growing catalog of high-quality, diverse films that captivate and connect with viewers around the world.”

Jimmy Shergill lauds Sikandar Ka Muqaddar trailer

Jimmy Shergill while reflecting on the trailer, says, “The trailer invites the audience to a world filled with obsession and intrigue. With every twist, a new piece of the puzzle is revealed. I’m eager for viewers to immerse themselves in this mystery, connect the dots, and discover — will instinct prevail?” Avinash Tiwary also points out, “As the countdown to the release begins, Sikander Ka Muqaddar promises to be much more than just a crime drama. I feel truly honoured to be part of this journey, working alongside Neeraj sir once again and collaborating with Netflix to bring this story to life.”

Tamannaah on stepping out of her comfort zone

Tamannaah, while on her transformative role in Sikander Ka Muqaddar states, “My character, Kamini, is a complete transformation for me, a role that allowed me to step out of my comfort zone. She’s a blend of vulnerability and strength, and as the narrative unfolds, so does her journey. I’m grateful to Neeraj sir for trusting me with such a complex role and to Netflix for this incredible opportunity to explore new dimensions in my craft.”

The upcoming heist saga also features Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz in pivotal roles.

Sikander Ka Muqaddar premieres on November 29, only on Netflix.