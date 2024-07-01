De-aging Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha would be ‘ridiculous’, says director Neeraj Pandey

Tabu and Ajay Devgn-starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has piqued fans' interest ever since the trailer of the film hit the internet a few days ago. The film charts the relationship between Ajay and Tabu's characters who had to part ways because of their own doings. In a new interview with News18, Neeraj Pandey shared how he did not opt for de-aging of the actors to play them in their younger versions, as that would look ‘ridiculous.’ He also added that there was always going to be ‘two different sets of actors to portray two age groups.’ (Also read: Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha teaser: Ajay Devgn, Tabu reunite for a ‘timeless love story’. Watch) Tabu and Ajay Devgn with writer and director Neeraj Pandey at the trailer launch of the film.(AFP)

What Neeraj said

In the interview, Neeraj said, "We’ve done that only when it was the need of the story. Unfortunately, de-aging is being overdone now bordering on the abuse of technology. For this particular story, you can’t age Ajay and Tabu’s characters into 21-year-olds. That would look ridiculous!”

More details

In the film, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee M Manjrekar play the younger versions of Ajay and Tabu, respectively. Neeraj also said that this decision to cast younger actors was made from the very beginning. “We were very clear from day one that there would be two different sets of actors to portray two age groups because that fits the story and that, I think, is the beauty of it. People change after 24. Our physical appearance changes.”

Set to release in theatres on July 5, Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha is an epic musical romantic drama that spans across 23 years. It is set between 2000 and 2023. The film is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios). The makers offered a sneak peek into the movie at the Cannes Film Festival. Ajay and Tabu have worked in many films before, including Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Thakshak, Drishyam, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Drishyam 2, and Bholaa.