Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha teaser: Ajay Devgn, Tabu reunite for a ‘timeless love story’. Watch

Ajay Devgn and Tabu reunite for a “timeless love story” directed by Neeraj Panday. The makers dropped a short teaser on Friday, in which Ajay's voice is narrating how he and his longtime love, played by Tabu, had to part ways because of their own doings. (Also Read: Ajay Devgn stands with J&K Police in new pics as Rohit Shetty announces Kashmir 'schedule wrap' of Singham Again) Tabu and Ajay Devgn in a still from Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

What's in the teaser?

In the 37-second teaser, Ajay Devgn and Tabu are reunite at a colourful Holi celebration. While he wears a white kurta, she's seen in a salwar suit. They apply gulaal and stare into each other's eyes romantically. The next shot shows Ajay channeling his signature intensity, curiously sporting a prison uniform.

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is an epic musical romantic drama spanning across 23 years, set between 2000 and 2023. The film also features Jimmy Sheirgill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari.

More on the film

It promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023, and will be a multi-language release.

The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by the renowned and celebrated music director MM Kreem, who won an Oscar last year for Naatu Naatu from RRR.

Ajay and Tabu have shared screen space in films including Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Thakshak, Drishyam, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Drishyam 2, and his last directorial, Bholaa.

NH Studios presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios). The makers offered a sneak peek into the movie at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 5.

Besides Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha, Ajay will also be seen in Singham Again, Raid 2, and Shaitaan 2. He was last seen in Maidaan. Meanwhile, Tabu last spotted in Crew, will also star in Dune: Prophecy, a prequel series to Denis Villeneuve's Dune franchise, which will stream in India next month on JioCinema.