Dune Prophecy teaser released; fans decode it to spot Tabu's Sister Francesca in the prequel

The highly anticipated trailer of the web series Dune: Prophecy was unveiled on Wednesday. Drawing from the rich Dune universe crafted by Frank Herbert, particularly Sisterhood of Dune, the HBO series delves into the origin story of the Bene Gesserit. As Emily Watson's Valya Harkonnen takes the spotlight, fans eagerly engaged in decoding the video, hoping to catch a glimpse of Tabu. (Also Read: Tabu to star in Dune Prophecy series as ‘strong, intelligent, and alluring’ Sister Francesca) It was recently announced that Tabu will star in Dune: Prophecy.

Dune: Prophecy teaser

The official description of the series sets the stage, “10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.” In the teaser, we see the origins of Bene Geserrit as they begin wielding their influence through the Imperium, led by Valya.

Fans look for Tabu

While the 1-minute-34-seconds teaser gave glimpses of various characters, it’s difficult to know if Tabu was among them. “But no Tabu. Gonna assume her role is either very important that they don’t want to show or it’s a small role. Nonetheless with or without her, I was always excited for anything related to my latest favourite child and that’s DUNE,” wrote a fan, reacting to the teaser on X (formerly Twitter).

Another wrote, “do not get the Dune Vibes. Maybe because the distinct Dennis Style has become synonymous with Dune. Still hopeful tho. Excited for Tabu.” Some fans however were absolutely convinced they’ve spotted Tabu, with one fan sharing the screengrab which shows a veiled character, another, just a shot of a bare back.

About Dune: Prophecy

Dune: Prophecy will star Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin. Variety reported that Tabu and Jihae will also appear in the series. The series, initially titled Dune: The Sisterhood, had multiple showrunner changes and went through a creative reset in 2023.