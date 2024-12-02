Chris Martin dances with daughter Apple at Paris debutante ball, ex Gwyneth Paltrow joins for rare pic

Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband, Chris Martin, made a rare public appearance together to celebrate their daughter’s special day at the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris. Apple Martin made her grand public debut in style in a custom Valentino gown. The 20-year-old was accompanied by her father, and younger brother, Moses, all wearing Valentino designs. The exclusive, invitation-only event, which has been a tradition since 1994, celebrates the empowerment of young women and men from around the world. Apple Martin at Paris debutante ball(Pic- X)

Gwyneth, Chris reunite at daughter Apple’s Parisian debutante ball

The former couple, who have maintained an amicable relationship post-divorce, reunited to support their daughter, Apple, at the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes on November 30. Prior to the event, Gwyneth shared photos of the family enjoying a "special long weekend in Paris." She looked chic in a black semi-sheer dress, while Chris, 47, suited up in black. The daughter-father duo also teamed up for a special dance.

The friendly exes, never the one to shy away from their kids’ events, also posed proudly with their 18-year-old son, Moses Martin. Paltrow, 52, later posted more snapshots from the event, including a touching moment with Apple from the styling room.

"My beautiful daughter," Gwyneth shared a picture on her Instagram Stories, showcasing her 20-year-old flaunting a baby blue, ruffled, Valentino gown.

Also read: Bishop TD Jakes faced emergency surgery after 'life-threatening' sermon incident; shares recovery update

Alongside Apple, this year's debutantes include, Lucia Ponti, daughter of actress Sasha Alexander and Edoardo Ponti, as well as 19-year-old Sophie Tei Naaki Lee Kodjoe, daughter of Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe, according to Hello! magazine.

Apple Martin is now a Parisian debutante

Apple sported a custom gown featuring, “six dégradé tiers of silk plissé chiffon, as well as a black sash and bow at the waist,” according to the Vogue. It took a whopping 750 hours to create this masterpiece. She completed the look with matching blue strappy sandals from Valentino. Apple joins a list of other famous young women who have made their debut at Le Bal, including Lily Collins, Scout Willis, Margaret Qualley, and Ava Phillippe. However, Apple stands out as the first debutante to wear a custom design by Alessandro Michele.

Also read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce react to big engagement announcement; fans propose wild ideas

Paltrow and Martin, who were married from 2003 to 2016, have two children together. The Shakespeare in Love star later married Brad Falchuk in 2018, while Martin has been in a relationship with actress Dakota Johnson since 2017