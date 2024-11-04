Menu Explore
Chris Martin falls through open trap door during Coldplay's Australia concert, jokes ‘that was a YouTube moment’. Watch

ByAnanya Das
Nov 04, 2024 10:34 AM IST

During the show, Chris Martin interacted with the audience. He walked backwards when he fell into the trap door.

Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, had a narrow escape during his final show at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Several videos and pictures showed the singer falling through an open trapdoor on stage. The incident took place on Sunday. (Also Read | Olivia Rodrigo responds after a bad fall from stage during her Guts World Tour, watch fans scream in shock)

Coldplay’s Chris Martin fell on stage during show.
Coldplay’s Chris Martin fell on stage during show.

Chris Martin falls on stage

In a clip, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Greg Briggs, Chris was seen interacting with the audience. He walked backwards when he fell into the trap door. The audience was heard gasping. Someone was already standing inside the trap door and quickly extending their hands to cushion Chris' fall.

Chris jokes about his fall

After getting up, Chris said into the mic, "That wasn't planned. Thank you for catching me so much. Thank you guys, holy s***, that was a YouTube moment." The video was shared with the caption, "The moment Chris Martin fell through a trapdoor right in front of me at the #Coldplay concert tonight."

Second incident with celeb in Melbourne

Last month, singer Olivia Rodrigo fell into a small opening on the stage during her performance at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. She quickly reassured the fans saying, “Oh my God! That was fun, I’m OK! Sometimes there is just a hole in the stage, OK… where was I?”

About Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour

Coldplay has been on their international Music of the Spheres World Tour since March 2022. After their final show in Melbourne, Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion will head to Sydney to finish their Australian leg before moving on to New Zealand. Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour will also come to India to perform three shows in Mumbai in January. It is scheduled to conclude in September 2025 with a 10-day run at London's Wembley Stadium.

More about Coldplay

Earlier, Chris spoke about Coldplay's plans to release 12 "proper albums" out of which it has already put out 10, including the upcoming Moon Music. In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, he said it's important to set a "limit" to what Coldplay needs to do as a group.

"We are only going to do 12 proper albums, and that's real... because less is more. And for some of our critics, even less would be even more. It's really important that we have that limit. There's only 12 and a half Beatles albums. There's about the same Bob Marley, so all of our heroes. And also having that limit means that the quality control is so high right now, and for a song to make it, it's almost impossible, which is great," he had said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
