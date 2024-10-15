Olivia Rodrigo responds after a bad fall from stage during her Guts World Tour, watch fans scream in shock

It's something that Olivia Rodrigo's fans weren't prepared for.. seeing their singer being swollen up by the stage she was performing in. The dramatic incident happened during her performance in Melbourne, Australia on October 13 when she fell into a small opening on the state. The energetic singer was fully immersed in the show when disaster struck while performing during her Guts World Tour. The fall panicked the fans who shrieked to see their star disappear in thin air during the performance. A video captured the crowd's gasps turn into screams. During her Guts World Tour in Melbourne, Olivia Rodrigo fell into an open stage hole, alarming fans. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP)(AFP)

Olivia brutally tumbles through the stage

Rodrigo was high on energy for her show at the Rod Laver Arena as she was running around the stage to hype up the crowd. This is when she suddenly disappeared a she fell into a hole on the stage which was left open. The Vampire singer tumbled into the hole in front of a crowd of 14,000 fans and their cheers turned into a scream. The hole on the stage was open from her earlier entrance., as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

According to the clip captured by a fan from the concert, Rodrigo saved herself as she gripped the edge and pulled herself out. She quickly reassured the fans as the singer said, “Oh my God! That was fun, I’m OK! Sometimes there is just a hole in the stage, OK… where was I?” The crowd began to cheer again for the Driver’s License songstress.

Netizens react to Rodrigo’s fall

The clip of Rodrigo's fall quickly did circles on the internet. Some users were empathetic towards the singer after the fall as one user wrote on X, “Somebody check on her pls I hope she didn’t hurt herself,” while another user inquired, “IS SHE OKAY????”

However, the others were not as forgiving as one user wrote, “The stage door not being closed…somebody getting fired!!!” A second user wrote, “I giggled so hard it called a laugh.”

A third user wrote, “Security not giving one f**.” Another user wrote, “I have already seen this video from like 5 different angles and it gets funnier every time.”