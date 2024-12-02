Bishop TD Jakes faced emergency surgery after 'life-threatening' sermon incident; shares recovery update

Bishop T.D. Jakes, the influential leader of The Potter's House church, recently shared a health update with his congregation after facing a life-threatening medical emergency during a Sunday sermon. Speaking via livestream, Jakes thanked God for his recovery, explaining that he had undergone emergency surgery and was now on the road to healing. The unexpected health scare, which cut the service short last weekend, not only raised concern among his followers but also brought attention back to a federal lawsuit involving Jakes. Bishop TD Jakes suffers medical emergency(Photo- X (Twitter))

Dallas Bishop TD Jakes shares recovery update

The 67-year-old Texas-based pastor, though not revealing the specifics of his health issue, described undergoing emergency surgery after experiencing a "shaking" incident that led to him being rushed to the hospital. “Many of you don’t realize that you’re looking at a miracle,” Jakes said, per TMZ. “I faced a life-threatening calamity. [I] was rushed to the ICU unit [and] I had emergency surgery. [I] survived this surgery. I’m back."

Jakes also emphasized that his doctors have advised him to "go slow" as he returns to his work. "But I’m back … and I’m thankful to God for his goodness and mercy,” he said.

During the service, Jake's son-in-law, Toure Roberts, delivered the sermon and introduced Jakes, allowing him to address the congregation. Jakes' daughter, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, was also in attendance as the crowd cheered enthusiastically for the renowned pastor and author.

"The truth of the matter is sometimes things happen and they're beyond our control, and sometimes things happen in this spiritual warfare," Jakes continued. “I haven't deduced the finality of all of that, but what I do know is greater is He that is in us and he does endure.” Adding that he is “in no pain,” he asked his followers to have faith.

TD Jakes health scare

On November 24, Bishop T.D. Jakes, 67, was delivering a sermon when he suddenly began shaking in his seat. Mid-sentence, while declaring, "Oh Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let them go in peace," his voice faltered, and the microphone dropped. The tense moment was captured on the livestream as worried attendees rushed to his aid.

Following the incident, which was caught on livestream, his team released a quick health update saying, “During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message. Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals.” The statement continued, “The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers.”

Jakes described a surreal experience during the incident, feeling a sense of peace and protection rather than the fear and chaos others experienced. The renowned pastor was linked to disgraced music mogul Sean ‘diddy’ Combs, with a lawsuit claiming, Combs used “his connection with Jakes to lessen the impact of sexual assault allegations made by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.”