Indian-British boy scores IQ higher than Einstein and Hawking: Krish Arora, a 10-year-old prodigy

10-year-old Krish Arora from Hounslow, West London, has stunned the world with an IQ of 162, surpassing the legendary minds of Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, whose IQs are estimated to be around 160. From a young age, Krish demonstrated exceptional abilities, reading fluently by four and solving complex math problems in a blink. His parents Mauli and Nischal, both from engineering backgrounds. Recently accepted into Mensa, the top society for high-IQ individuals, Krish is a genius in extracurricular activities as well. 10-year-old Krish Arora from Hounslow boasts an IQ of 162, surpassing Einstein. A Mensa member, he excels in math, chess, and music, achieving Grade 8 piano(Pic- Via X (Mauli Arora))

Krish Arora’s parents proudly share that their young prodigy is not only a whiz at chess and math puzzles but excels in virtually every area he turns his attention to—often besting them within minutes. When Krish was just 4, his parents began realizing that they had raised a genius. “He was reading very early, so when he was four he was fluently reading and was doing complex decimal divisions around that time. His spellings were also really good for his age. So we did see the sparks,” his mother told My London.

Incredibly, despite having only played chess for four months, Krish was already able to defeat his mentor, a player with an impressive FIDE rating of 1600. Beyond chess, Krish also has a natural talent for the piano and is a frequent go-to tutor for his friends, who often seek his help with schoolwork. His teacher, recognising his exceptional skills, has even started assigning Krish to assist classmates, particularly in math lessons.

Krish recently shared his excitement with The Sun about being accepted into Mensa. He revealed that his IQ surpasses even Einstein's. Mensa uses the Cattell III B test to assess reasoning and mental agility, with scores above 160 indicating genius-level intelligence.

"It's a challenge raising a child who is intellectually so advanced," Mauli shared with the UK-based outlet, reflecting on how the parents have embraced their son's God-given talent. "He's always asking questions, but then it's a pure pleasure because when you see a child so young doing things so brilliantly, you realize it's a gift," she added.

In addition to his exceptional mathematical abilities, Krish is a gifted musician. After just one and a half years of learning, he achieved Grade 8 in piano and has the rare talent of absolute pitch, enabling him to recreate songs without needing a reference note. His musical talents earned him a spot in Trinity College of Music's "Hall of Fame." While Krish enjoys both music and math, his passion for the latter is stronger, with aspirations for a future in a math-related field. He has also triumphed in several music competitions in West London.

Krish also has a twin sister named Keira, who is also blessed with intelligent genes. When he's not studying or practicing, Krish relaxes by spending time with friends. Next year, he'll be attending Queen Elizabeth School in Barnet, one of the top state schools in the country. His sister, Keira, has also been accepted into four grammar schools.