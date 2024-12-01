Menu Explore
Netflix's When the Phone Rings hits ratings high; Tale of Lady OK off to promising start

ByAditi Srivastava
Dec 01, 2024 11:03 AM IST

Netflix's historical Korean drama The Tale of Lady Ok premiered with a 4.2% rating, showcasing a runaway slave's journey in Joseon.

The winter K-drama season is in full swing, treating fans with fresh storylines and fresh new faces. Netflix's latest historical series, The Tale of Lady Ok, premiered on November 30 with impressive ratings, promising a mix of power struggles and romance. Meanwhile, the new MBC addition, When the Phone Rings has viewers obsessing over its intriguing mix of mystery, romance, and political drama, led by Yoo Yoon Seok and Chae Soo Bin. Here’s a closer look at how the weekend dramas fared this week.

When the Phone Rings(Netflix)
When the Phone Rings(Netflix)

The Tale of Lady OK off debuts with strong ratings

On November 30, the highly anticipated JTBC drama The Tale of Lady Ok, starring Lim Ji Yeon and Choo Young Woo, premiered to an impressive nationwide rating of 4.2% for its first episode, according to Nielsen Korea.

The story follows Ok Tae Young, a runaway slave in the Joseon era who manages to reinvent herself as a legal expert, helping those in dire situations living under her fabricated name, husband, and status. Directed by Jin Hyuk, the visionary behind Brilliant Legacy (2009), City Hunter (2011), and Prosecutor Princess (2010), the drama weaves a tale of resilience and self-discovery.

Tae Young’s rise to prominence captures the attention of wandering storyteller Cheon Seung Hwi, who is instantly smitten upon meeting her. The cast includes Lim Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo, Lee Da Bin, Kim Jae Won, Im Sun Woo, and more. The show is available on Netflix for global viewers.

When the Phone Rings achieves its highest ratings

MBC’s new addition, earning rave reviews for its swoon-worthy plot, achieved its highest ratings to date for a Saturday, with its fourth episode scoring a nationwide average of 5.7 percent. The show continues to gain traction, securing the fourth spot on Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English TV Shows list. Adapted from a popular webtoon, When the Phone Rings is a limited series with 12 episodes scheduled in the lineup.

The story centers on Baek Sa Eon, a journalist-turned-presidential spokesperson, and his wife, Hong Hee Joo, whose life is shrouded in a mysterious twist. Hong Hee Joo (played by Chae Soo Bin), a sign language translator, stands out for her quiet resilience and expressive presence. Married for three years, their relationship began as a marriage of convenience but has since grown cold and distant. However, everything starts to shift with the arrival of a mysterious phone call.

According to Netflix, the story is about, “A rising politician and his mute wife's tense marriage begins to unravel after a call from a kidnapper turns their lives upside down.”

K-dramas weekly ratings

SBS's The Fiery Priest 2 topped the week's miniseries ratings with a 12.1% average viewership. Meanwhile, tvN's new drama, Love Your Enemy, saw a 3.3% average rating for its third episode. Channel A's Marry YOU maintained its steady viewership with a 0.9% average rating.

