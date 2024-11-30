New K-Dramas in December 2024: From Squid Game 2 to The Starry Night and more

Attention K-drama fans! Get ready to end the year on a high note with a fresh lineup of exciting new releases this December. From heartwarming romances to hilarious comedies and spine-chilling thrillers, this month’s K-dramas promise to deliver something for everyone. Whether you're in the mood for a cosy love story or a gripping plot twist, December is bringing a whole new wave of Korean dramas to keep you hooked until the very last day of the year. From Lee Jung Jae in Squid Game 2 to Light Shop on DisneyPlus, here is the list of upcoming dramas in December. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

New K-dramas reelasing in December 2024

From the much-anticipated sequel of Squid Games to KBS’ women-led drama Sorry Not Sorry and more, as reported by Koreaboo.

Light Shop

Release date: December 4

Light Shop, an 8-episode DisneyPlus adaptation, is based on the webtoon Jomyeonggage by Kang Pool, who also wrote the screenplay for the series. The story revolves around a group of strangers who are mysteriously drawn to a peculiar light shop, where they encounter spirits.

Sorry Not Sorry

Release Date: December 5

This comedy Kdrama revolves around three women whose lives get entangled. One is an ex-bride-to-be who is slumped by debt and is struggling financially and to top it off she just got dumped. The second is a hardworking mother and a former friend to the debt-riddled ex-bride-to-be. The third likes to love her life on her own terms and conditions along with her sassy attitude. The show will be available to watch on KBS Joy.

Who Is She?

Release date: December 15

The new series which will air on KBS2 follows the journey 70-something-year-old widow who is also a mother and lost her husband at quite a young. One day, she suddenly starts aging backwards reaching the age of when she was in her 20s. Given a second chance at life, she assumes a new identity and goes on to fulfil her longtime dream of becoming a singer.

Check-In-Hanyang

Release Date: December 21

Based during the Joseon period, this historical drama unfolds the story of four interns working at a prestigious guesthouse. The twist is none of them are who they claim to be. One intern is a woman disguised as a man whereas another is a prince in disguise. The third intern is the heir of the guesthouse but is not interested in the family business and the fourth one seriously requires some money. The show revolves around the friendship these four form from different walks of life. It will air on Channel A on the scheduled date.

The Starry Night

Release Date: December 25

The title sounds perfect for a show releasing on Christmas night. It reveals the story of a K-pop producer who is the sole breadwinner of her family but was fired from the entertainment company for unclarified reasons. She cannot afford to be unemployed given the responsibility of her stay-at-home husband and deaf son. She takes on a project to turn a potential trainee into a star. The show will be available to watch on Viki, Genie TV and ENA.

Squid Games

Release Date: December 26

The most awaited K-drama of the year starring actor Lee Jung Jae as the iconic Seong Gi Hun in Squid Game 2, and so do the deadly games that captivated audiences worldwide. In this highly anticipated action-packed horror-thriller, Gi Hun reenters the brutal competition with a singular mission: to seek revenge and put an end to the games once and for all. With high stakes and even more intense challenges, the new season promises a thrilling ride as Gi Hun faces off against the system that once nearly destroyed him.

Squid Game 2 will be available to stream on Netflix.