GOT7 gears up for full group comeback after 3-year hiatus, new album expected to drop in…

After a three-year hiatus, GOT7 is finally gearing up for their highly anticipated full-group comeback! According to an exclusive report by OSEN on the 30th (KST), the seven members—Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Yugyeom, BamBam, and Youngjae—are back in the studio, recording new music for their long-awaited return. While the exact comeback dates are still under discussion, excitement is already building as fans eagerly await the return of the beloved K-pop group, as reported by AllKpop. After three years, GOT7 is reuniting for a full-group comeback.(@GOT7Official/X)

Also Read: NewJeans fallout: HYBE loses nearly half a billion dollars after girl group’s controversial exit, report claims

When will GOT7’s new album drop?

The group which debuted in 2014 and served numerous hits ended their contract with JYP Entertainment in 2021. While all moved to different agencies to pursue their solo careers, they stood by their commitment to always being a team as they previously stated that “the group will not disband.”

After their first comeback as a group in May 2022 following their departure from their former agency, GOT7 is now preparing for a full group return. This highly anticipated comeback comes after the military discharge of members Jay B and Jinyoung, marking the next chapter for the group as all seven members reunite for new music and performances.

However, their new album is expected to drop sometime around January 2025. The members are expected to finalise their schedule by December and kick off other required activities including distribution of the teaser.

Also Read: Zayn Malik 'hopes' Liam Payne ‘seeing this’ as he honours late friend in his hometown Wolverhampton: Watch

What were GOT7 members up to until now?

All seven members of the K-pop group were actively working towards making it big in their solo careers. JayB dropped his first solo album while Jinyoung appeared as the presenter of the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards. Mark has been working on his solo music, including collaborations with other artists, and has kept a strong presence on platforms like YouTube.

Jackson continues to shine in both music and entertainment, releasing solo songs, leading his own label, and making appearances on TV shows and variety programs.

Yugyeom followed JayB’s path and released his own solo album as well as toured domestically and internationally. BamBam has been enjoying its global popularity with the release of its third mini album and appearances on various variety shows. Meanwhile, Younjae is expected to continue his global activities as he completes his recent Asia tour and fan meet in Japan.