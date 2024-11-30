Meghan Markle plans powerful 2025 comeback with Netflix show and lifestyle brand launch

Meghan Markle is all set to make a comeback in the public domain in 2025. The Duchess of Sussex was rarely spotted out and about in the city or on occasion as she was busy prepping up for her grand comeback with the New Year. According to Page Six reports, she will launch her “cooking, gardening and entertaining” based show on Netflix in “early 2025.” In addition, she will also draw curtains on her much-anticipated lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. Meghan Markle is set for a public comeback in 2025 with the launch of a Netflix show and her own lifestyle brand, marking an exciting new chapter in her career. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

Markle’s marvelous comeback in 2025

The news of her brand’s launch comes amid speculations that the developments of her new project were not very impressive. The brand promotions so far include sending baskets of homemade jams to Markle’s best friends such as Kris Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and Abigail Spencer. There were also questions about the team working on the brand as the jams were not made in collaboration with local factories or jam makers near her home in Southern California.

A Hollywood insider even told Page Six that they had heard rumours of the brand turning into a “sh** show”. However, another source told the news outlet, “She’s been keeping her cards close to her chest. But I can tell you that she is the CEO of American Riviera Orchard, so all these rumours about her having a hard time finding a CEO are false.”

To get the brand up and running, a source revealed, she has been working with people outside the Archwell Foundation but some staff workers are involved.

“As far as Meghan being quiet, she’s been in the background working on her entrepreneurial efforts,” said an industry insider, “both the Netflix project and her brand will come out within the same timeline in the New Year.”

The comparison draws between Markle and Martha Stewart

Markle is set to follow in Martha Stewart's footsteps with her new Netflix show, which focuses on “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.” The series was filmed in California, including at the luxurious Montecito estate of philanthropists Tom and Sherrie Cipolla, well-known figures in the local social scene. Promotional clips have featured Markle in the kitchen, showcasing her personal style and approach to lifestyle topics.

A close friend of Stewart shared her thoughts about Markle emerging as a potential competition, they told the news outlet, “We’ve joked that she doesn’t even think twice about Meghan Markle…she doesn’t even consider her to be on her radar!” Talking about Stewart’s hit Netflix documentary, titled Martha, the friend sniffed, “Martha’s documentary was celebrated, but what Meghan and Prince Harry do is mocked. They’re in two separate universes when it comes to public opinion.”

Similarly, former Snap Chat executive and writer of the Highly Flammable Trends newsletter, Rachel Richardson said, “Meghan should sit down and watch the Netflix doc ‘Martha’ and make notes, as it lays out the pitfalls and opportunities afforded to women who run lifestyle brands.”

She added, “What Martha has aced her whole career is understanding how to go viral and what platforms help her do that. TV, of course, is a powerful medium and the Netflix show will help her reach millions. But Meghan needs savvy strategies for social media.”

She continued that the Duchess should “eschew her buttoned-up vibe, If she is forward thinking then she’ll be strategizing about live streaming as that’s really having a moment.”

Meanwhile, Markle has been seeking guidance from influential friends like Claire Waight Keller, the former Givenchy designer behind her wedding dress, who recently secured a major deal with Uniqlo. She’s also been collaborating with Victoria Jackson, a QVC star and makeup entrepreneur, as she navigates her new projects and ventures.

Markle’s legal and marital troubles

Talking about Markle’s legal troubles, her brand has faced some trademark challenges. Her legal team recently requested an extension from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to finalize the trademark for the yet-to-launch brand. The request came after a luxury retailer, Harry & David, raised concerns that the brand name is too similar to its "Royal Riviera" line.

Additionally, the USPTO previously denied Markle's trademark application in September, citing issues with geographical location names. Markle’s team is addressing these hurdles, and the process is expected to take more time.

Meanwhile, Markle will be attending the Paley Honors Fall Gala next week, while Prince Harry will be speaking at The New York Times DealBook Conference. There were rumours of trouble in paradise as Markle and Harry were not spotted together in a long time. However, a source with knowledge about the couple sighed as they told the news outlet, “They are going to be criticized no matter what. When they’re together, there’s headlines that Meghan is too controlling or trying to be the star of the show.”

The source continued, “The Duke and Duchess are a married couple and in a normal relationship, you don’t do every single thing together…they also have to raise a 5 and a 3-year-old and somebody has to remain in California while the other person is out of state.”

They added, “It also wouldn’t make sense for Meghan to be the focal point for Harry’s patronages, and the same goes for Meghan’s philanthropic efforts, for example if it’s something to do with women, which is near and dear to her heart. “But you do see an appropriate overlap — for example when they went to Columbia to further the work of their foundation, then you see them work as a unit.”

The couple’s Netflix documentary, Polo will stream on the platform on December 10.