2-year-old becomes Mensa's youngest member, breaks world record

Isla McNabb, a two-year-old girl from Crestwood, Kentucky, USA, stunned everyone with her extraordinary abilities after becoming the youngest female member of Mensa. For the unversed, Mensa International is the largest and oldest high-IQ society in the world. It is a non-profit organisation that accepts members with an IQ test score of 98th percentile or above. Isla McNabb holding her Guinness World Records certificate. (Guinness World Records)

Isla became a member of Mensa after scoring in the 99th percentile of intelligence for her age on the Stanford-Binet Intelligence Scales. Isla's parents saw that she exhibited acute focus. She began learning her colours, numbers, and alphabet when she was just one year old, reports Guinness World Records (GWR). (Also Read: 13-year-old scuba diver claims world record with her underwater magic performance)

“At seven months of age, she would pick out certain items from picture books when asked. At 18 months, she learned the alphabet on her own and began to read at two years old,” Isla’s father, Jason McNabb, told GWR.

When McNabb received an erasable writing tablet from her aunt Crystal for her second birthday, the young girl surprised everyone by being able to read the word 'red' that Jason had written on it. Her father also wrote, 'blue,' 'yellow,' 'cat,' and 'dog,' which Isla read aloud without any hesitation.

That's when her parents decided to get Isla tested. As she approached two-and-a-half, she scored in the top 1% of the population, qualifying her for a Mensa membership. (Also Read: Indian woman, 26, crowned Guinness World Record title for having most teeth)

Jason McNabb told GWR, "A psychologist that tested Isla specialises in gifted children. He states he doesn’t usually test children as young as two but made an exception after hearing about her talents."

Isla is presently enrolled in preschool at the age of three. In order to allow her to start kindergarten early, her parents are hoping to obtain an individualised education plan. Isla loves to study, and while she is above average in several subjects, she excels in reading and arithmetic. She never stops surprising her parents with all the new information she learns.