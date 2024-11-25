Bishop TD Jakes suffers medical emergency during live sermon: Know his Diddy connection?

Bishop T.D. Jakes, the influential leader of The Potter's House church, faced a medical emergency during a Sunday sermon that forced the early conclusion of the service. Soon after Jakes team came up with a health update after the event sparked concern among his followers and the broader community. Bishop TD Jakes suffers medical emergency(Photo- X (Twitter))

As news of Jake’s health condition spread, another topic resurfaced: his involvement in a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. A federal lawsuit filed earlier this year claims Jakes played a role in mitigating the fallout from abuse and sex trafficking allegations against the music mogul.

Dallas Bishop TD Jakes faces medical emergency

The 67-year-old pastor, known for his powerful sermons, was mid-sentence, declaring "Oh Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let them go in peace," when the unexpected happened. Suddenly, his voice trailed off, and the microphone fell to the ground. The livestream captured the tense moment as concerned attendees rushed to his side.

According to PageSix, the pastor was seen shaking in his seat, with voices during the Sunday service urging, "Back up, give him some space." As the situation escalated, the live stream was abruptly cut, and a voice called out, asking viewers both in the church and online to begin praying.

Jakes team soon provided his health update. Taking to X post they wrote, “During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message. Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals.” The statement continued, “The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers.”

What is TD Jakes’ Diddy connection?

Bishop T.D. Jakes, a renowned TV personality, filmmaker, and author, found himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after his alleged connection to disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs came to light. In March 2024, a producer accused Combs of using his connection with Jakes to lessen the impact of sexual assault allegations made by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

The Bad Boy Records producer, currently behind bars in Brooklyn, is facing charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and multiple sexual assault cases involving women, minors, and even a few men. The suit, which claims Combs tried to leverage his ties to Jakes, follows earlier unverified allegations suggesting Jakes was involved in misconduct at Combs' parties. Jakes addressed these rumours in a Christmas Eve sermon, saying, “I will not use his sacred day and this sacred pulpit to address a lie when I have a chance to preach a truth.” Representatives of Jakes' ministry and businesses have since dismissed the new allegations as false.

Who is TD Jakes?

Jakes is a spiritual leader and entrepreneur who founded The Potter's House, a church with over 30,000 members. He's been a minister for nearly half a century and has been named "America's Best Preacher" by Time Magazine. Jakes' ministry has grown since its humble beginnings in 1996. Today, The Potter's House offers a wide range of programs addressing issues like criminal justice reform, literacy, and homelessness.

Jakes' humanitarian efforts have reached communities worldwide. His books, like "Destiny" and "Instinct," have become bestsellers, and he's even ventured into filmmaking, producing the romantic comedy "Jumping the Broom." Jakes and his wife, Serita, have been married for over 35 years. They've raised five children together