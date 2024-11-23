Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs issues cease and desist from jail over documentary about his protégé

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sent a cease and desist order from jail concerning the new documentary about his one-time protégé, Shyne. The disgraced mogul has been lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn since his arrest in the case of human trafficking and racketeering. After being denied two bail requests, he recently appeared in court for the hearing of his third bail request. Diddy sends cease and desist order from jail regarding Shyne documentary. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Diddy sends cease and desist over new documentary

A source shared with Page Six that Diddy was never trying to block the release of the documentary instead he wanted to “ensure” that it presented all the facts straight. This comes after Shyne alleged that 25 years ago he took the blame in place of Diddy for one of the latter’s infamous cases. A source close to the mogul and the film confirmed that a cease and desist order was sent by him from jail.

Shyne, born Jamal Barrow, was involved in a shooting at a Manhattan nightclub in 1999. He was with his boss, Diddy, and his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, when a fight broke out. Guns were drawn, shots were fired, and three people were hurt. In 2001, both Shyne and Diddy went to trial, but only Shyne was convicted of assault and reckless endangerment. Shyne, who is now a politician in Belize, served eight years in prison.

In the new documentary, Shyne talks about how Diddy’s behaviour is now being exposed, and he feels that he was made the “scapegoat” for the mogul. He said, “Because when I said it [at the time], everyone was partying and having a great time with Diddy while I was left to rot in prison.” The documentary follows Shyne's transformation, from his short-lived career in rap to his current role as a politician.

Previously, discussing his conviction with The Post, he shared, “I grew up [being told] to not get my friends in trouble. And that’s what it really boiled down to, integrity about character.”

While promoting the film in an interview Shyne shared his belief that he was protecting Diddy, however, claimed that the hitmaker “got witnesses to testify against me, to say that basically I was this uncontrollable person that was acting in a depraved manner, which was the furtherest from the truth.” He added that he did not want to “break the code of honour, which is that you don’t get people in trouble.”

Diddy denies Shyne’s allegations

Reps for Diddy told Page Six, “Mr Combs categorically denies Mr Barrow’s allegations, including any suggestion that he orchestrated Mr Barrow to ‘take the fall’ or ‘sacrificed’ him by directing witnesses to testify against him. These claims are unequivocally false.”

They added, “Mr Combs was acquitted of all charges related to the [1999 incident] and has consistently maintained his innocence,” adding, “Mr Combs appreciates the path Mr Barrow has pursued and wishes him continued success. It is unfortunate that Mr. Barrow has chosen to revisit these allegations.”

The release of the documentary on November 18 followed by Diddy’s arrest in September. Shyne, for his part, was sent back to Belize in 2009 after being released from prison. He says that during this time, he found religion. In 2010, he went to Israel and became an Orthodox Jew. He returned to Belize in 2013, where he reconnected with his father, who was a former prime minister.