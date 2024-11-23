Witness in Sean 'Diddy' Combs's trial rebuffs his sons' claims regarding Kim Porter's diary

The investigation court witness in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s trial has fired back at the rapper’s sons over claims to Kim Porter’s diary. Witness Courtney Burgess slammed Christian Combs and Quincy brown after the two filed a cease and desist against him. Witness Courtney Burgess counters cease and desist claims from Sean Combs's sons regarding his unauthorized book on Kim Porter. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)(AP)

The order came after Burgess started selling an unauthorized book claiming to be a tell-all about Christian and Quincy's late mother, Kim Porter, and supposedly written by her. The son duo claimed that he was trying to make money by using their late mother’s name as the book was titled Kim Porter Tell It All.

Also Read: Ashton Kutcher is reportedly ‘tensed’ as he is fearing to be dragged into Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs scandal

Witness responds to the cease and desist order

In his filing, the witness made a poignant statement with his attorney Ariel Mitchell. He fired back and said that Porter was not a famous celebrity and that his fame came solely from the fact that she was the now disgraced mogul’s “long-time paramour”, as reported by TMZ. He also alleged that he had copyrights as Porter handed over the rights to him before her death in 2018. This stands opposite to the sons’ previous statement where they announced themselves as the rightful owners and true heirs of their mother’s property.

As for Burgess, his attorney Mitchell told TMZ that he knew Porter because of a mutual friend who happened to be a music producer. His attorney claimed that she told Burgess over the phone she would give him a copy of her memoir, which led to him obtaining alleged diary entries and the rights to distribute them.

This comes as Burgess reportedly met with federal prosecutors about Combs' ongoing case. Burgess had also claimed to possess explicit tapes involving celebrities. As a witness in the case, Burgess's phone, which had data related to Porter's book, was seized during the investigation. Christian and Quincy have asked Burgess for a report on any money he's made from the book, as reported by Daily Mail.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez ‘let go of her’ high-heeled ego while working with Ben Affleck

Burgess calls the order a ‘desperate ploy’

The investigation witness called out the rapper’s sons’s cease and desist order as a “desperate ploy” employed by their father to extort some money. Moreover, he called it a “pathetic attempt illustrate just how dire the financial situation is” for Diddy and his sons, as reported by Daily Mail.

Last month, Burgess testified before a grand jury in New York, claiming he received 11 flash drives containing at least eight sex tapes involving eight celebrities, including "two to three" minors allegedly victimized by Combs. Burgess said he was working in Atlanta when Porter, his former associate, gave him the flash drives. He also mentioned receiving an unedited manuscript of Porter's alleged memoir, titled Kim's Lost Words: A Journey for Justice from the Other Side.