Jennifer Lopez ‘let go of her’ high-heeled ego while working with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has "let go of her ego" to prioritise her career and personal growth as she navigates her separation from Ben Affleck. After his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck has formed a friendship with David and Victoria Beckham, causing Lopez to feel jealousy.

The 55-year-old actress and singer, during an interview with Amazon/MGM, opened up about working on the upcoming film Unstoppable, a project she co-starred in while estranged from her husband.

“It was an honour to be a part of Anthony [Robles] and to play Judy,” Jennifer shared. “I approached the role with a complete lack of ego where you have to go in there and have so much respect for the person you are playing because it’s her story.”

“I disappeared, there was no Jennifer, no J. Lo. That person on the screen is just Judy. Luckily, I got to spend time with her and see who she was alone and as a mother.”

Affleck praises Lopez's ‘spectacular’ performance

Affleck and Matt Damon produced the film, which tells the inspiring story of 36-year-old wrestler Anthony Robles.

JLo portrays Judy Robles, Anthony's mother. Affleck also highly praised Jennifer’s performance, calling her “spectacular.”

“Unstoppable is a very different movie than [Small Things Like These], but in a way it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists,” Ben told Entertainment Toninght just couple of weeks back. “Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel and Bobby Cannavale – all of whom were really passionate about this film.”

After reuniting and marrying in 2022, Jennifer filed for divorce in August 2024. Reports of marital struggles, including living separately, surfaced months before the filing.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” an insider told InTouch Weekly. “Ben already moved out ... They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her.”

Jennifer told Interview Magazine, “I was thinking about this time in my life, and I’m like, ‘That’s not what I thought it was going to turn out like.’ And then I thought, ‘No, this is exactly where I needed to be.’”