Jennifer Lopez ‘secretly falling in love with bodyguard’ following the split with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has been making headlines once again, this time for her rumoured relationship with her bodyguard during recent outings in the UK. Although the actress and singer has publicly stated she’s “not looking for anybody” following her divorce from Ben Affleck, insiders suggest this is not the whole story. While Jennifer Lopez asserts she's not looking for love after her divorce from Ben Affleck, insiders suggest her flirting may be a means to regain confidence. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

A source told Radar Online, “Jen is not actively dating right now, but that doesn’t mean she can’t have fun.”

“She’s flirting where it’s safe to flirt and of course she’s attracted to the guy, but mostly she knows that it will drive Ben [Affleck] crazy.”

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in 2022 after rekindling their romance, but their relationship hit the rocks, leading to Lopez filing for divorce this past August. “She didn’t want this divorce, but Ben’s always been the type to run from his problems,” the insider shared. “In her mind, a little flirting will redeem her image – after all, Jen is always the dumper, not the dumpee.”

Jennifer Lopez opens up about embracing solo happiness

The 55-year-old told Interview magazine her “new territory” is “lonely, unfamiliar, scary, sad, and desperate.”

“When you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like, ‘Actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself,’” she said.

Lopez further expressed, “You have to be healthy. You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete. You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn’t.”

Lopez’s love life has long been a topic of public fascination, with her previous marriages to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony (with whom she shares two children), and Ben Affleck. However, according to one source, “She’s made it clear that if you want to date her, you’d better be ready to treat her like a queen and deal with a suitcase full of drama.”

“Jennifer may say she needs time away from men, but that’s clearly a self-defense mechanism because the reality is that every man who sees her coming now runs in the other direction,” the insider told Radar Online. “She’s aware of what’s happening, but she’s trying to control the narrative to make it look like she’s the victim – which is getting harder for anybody to swallow.”