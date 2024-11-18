Menu Explore
Jennifer Lopez gives fresh sneak peek at her lavish $68 million Bel Air mansion

ByBhavika Rathore
Nov 18, 2024 11:28 PM IST

She shared glimpses of her $68 million Bel Air mansion, which she plans to sell.

On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez gave a sneak peek into her $68 million mansion in Bel Air, California via several snaps she shared. The actress was spotted looking stunning as she stood inside the dressing room of the mansion that was once her humble abode with estranged husband Ben Affleck. Lopez, however, is now busy selling it off as soon as possible.

As Jennifer Lopez seeks a new home in Los Angeles, she shared glimpses of her $63 million Bel Air mansion, which she plans to sell.(@jlo/Instagram)
Also Read: Beyonce to debut Cowboy Carter at NFL on Christmas day show; All details inside

Details inside JLo’s million-dollar mansion

In the dressing room, Lopez stood on a beautiful beige carpet with chairs aligned behind her and long champagne-coloured drapes gave the background a punch. The walls were no ordinary as they carried some interesting prints.

They were sketches of the outfits the singer-songwriter had worn previously at various occasions which means she had her Hollywood stunning moments. Them hanging on the wall must bring some fresh inspiration to her, as reported by Daily Mail. One of the frames had the outfit she wore to the 2023 Met Gala held in New York City. The other frame showed JLo in a black coat over a mini dress.

While Affleck moved out of the mansion to his new $20 million bachelor pad in Pacific Palisades, the On The Floor singer seems to continue to live in it. The home features 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage, space for 80 cars, a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker house, a two-bedroom guard house, a pool, and an indoor sports complex. The couple listed it for sale in the spring for $68 million, just over a year after purchasing it in May 2023.

Also Read: Blackpink's Rosé hails Taylor Swift as ‘girl’s girl', reveals how ‘she was trying to protect me’

JLo’s taking difficult days with a positive attitude

A source told People Magazine, “Considering everything that's going on, Jennifer is having a good summer. She's been off and able to focus on what's next. Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh. She always has [a] good attitude even when things are not perfect.” Lopez has been on the hunt for a good house in Los Angeles for a while now and reportedly toured a house in Beverley Hills that was “truly exceptional”.The insider continued, “It's an ideal setting for those seeking seclusion”.

She also took a tour of a house in May and has been going around looking at properties that are not officially on the market.

