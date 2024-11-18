Blackpink's Rosé hails Taylor Swift as ‘girl’s girl', reveals how ‘she was trying to protect me’

In a candid interview, Blackpink’s Rosé shared snippets from her conversation with Taylor Swift. The K-pop star revealed that Swift advised her about what to watch out for and gave her a “rundown” of things she should be careful about. Rosé was all praises for the pop star and called her a “girl’s girl” during the interview. Blackpink's Rosé shared insights from her conversation with Taylor Swift, who advised her on navigating the music industry and offered her phone number for support.(@BLACKPINK/X, @taylorswift/Instagram)

Rosé reveals Taylor ‘was trying to protect me’

During the interview, the APT singer shared, “She is literally the coolest, and she’s such a girl’s girl. She was telling me – make sure to take care of this, this and this – like, logistics.” Rosé reminisced about her struggles as she entered the industry as a solo. The singer said, “She was trying to protect me. Me becoming solo, being independent, it’s not an easy thing. There are a lot of things I should be careful with, and she gave me a rundown on all the things I have to look out for," as shared by Pop Base.

Rose mentioned that the “coolest part” of all this was “she’s killed it in the game, and she was kind enough to walk me through.” She also divulged that Swift shared her phone number with the K-pop singer as she had her fan moment.

Rosé said, “I told her I’m such a huge fan and I just had some questions. As soon as she met me, she’s like ‘Spill, let me help you out.’ She gave me her experiences and was so ready to help me. “ She continued, “She gave me her number and she’s like, ‘Let me know if you have any questions.’ Who does that? Like, you’re Taylor Swift!”

Netizens react, ask for a collaboration

A user wrote on X, “The music industry and the queen of K-pop...imagine a collab.” A second user wrote, “And we need the collab.” A third user wrote, “Queens supporting queens! Rosé sharing how Taylor Swift offered her wisdom and phone number is the wholesome content we needed.”

Another user wrote, “Time to make a song together. APT APT,” while another user joked, “So basically, if I casually mention I'm a fan, I might get Taylor's number too? Gotta practice my fangirl skills!”