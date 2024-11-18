Taylor Lautner thinks ‘Bella should've ended up with Jacob’ in Twilight

Taylor Lautner has once again ignited the Twilight love triangle debate. Taking to social media Saturday, the 32-year-old actor declared that Bella Swan, portrayed by Kristen Stewart, should have ended up with his character Jacob Black in the popular romance fantasy saga. Taylor Lautner reignited the Twilight love triangle debate with a hilarious TikTok video over the weekend(TikTok)

Over the weekend, the Abduction star participated in the viral TikTok trend where people make bashful comments about someone or something before accidentally flipping the camera onto themselves. In his version of the trend, Lautner shared a video which shows the film The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1 playing on his TV.

Lautner's TikTok video shows the scene from Bill Condon's 2011 hit film, where Stewart's Bella marries her vampire lover Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson. “Honestly screw Edward. Bella should have ended up with Jacob,” he wrote over the video. The Grown Ups 2 star then flipped the camera on himself, acting as if he was shocked and afraid. “Oh no no no,” he wrote over the screen.

The Shark Boy and Lava Girl actor's video left netizens amazed as one TikTok user commented, “HE WON THIS TREND.” In response to a fan's comment that simply read, “TAYLOR,” the star joked, “IT WAS A MISTAKE.” “Not me liking the video before realizing who posted it,” a third wrote, while a fourth remarked, “This made my year.”

Lautner played the beloved werewolf character in the five films from the Twilight series based on Stephenie Meyer’s fantasy-romance book series of the same name. The love triangle between Bella, Edward, and Jacob was a constant throughout the film, with Stewart's character finally choosing to marry the vampire, becoming a vampire herself.