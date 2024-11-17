Jessica Simpson ‘heartbroken’ amid ‘separation’ from husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson is reportedly “heartbroken” amid her alleged split with her husband of 10 years. Eric Johnson recently fueled divorce rumours after he was spotted without his wedding ring. In the wake of their marital woes, an insider revealed to Us Weekly that it has been an “incredibly difficult time” for the 44-year-old singer. Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are reportedly living 'separately' amid divorce rumours

Jessica Simpson ‘heartbroken’ amid alleged split with husband Eric Johnson

Simpson and Johnson, who were both seen without their wedding rings in recent months, are “living separately right now,” a source told the outlet. The estranged couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are navigating their marital struggles while keeping the well-being of their children in mind. The Employee of the Month actress shares three kids - Maxwell, 12, Birdie, 3, and Ace, 11, with the former NFL star.

The insider added that the pair are “still figuring things out” as they are “trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids’ lives as much as possible.” Simpson first raised eyebrows about her marriage after she was seen without her diamond sparkler on multiple occasions in 2023. But, the rumours quickly shut down after their family trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in April.

However, the rumours about their impending divorce picked up once again after Johnson was spotted without his wedding band on November 12. Amid the growing chatter, another insider told the outlet that “Jessica is heartbroken” and that it has been “an incredibly difficult time” for the With You singer. “[It was] not an easy decision for her,” the source went on, adding that “neither of them has worn a ring in several months.”

Despite the growing speculation and media reports about Simpson's separation from her husband, the Take My Breath Away hitmaker's sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross, denied such claims in an interview with TMZ. While the couple has yet to publically address the rumours, “they are both really committed to the wellbeing of the kids and trying to figure out what’s best for them,” an insider added.