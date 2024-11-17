Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre attacked by fans in Honduras, left with bloodied head after barrage of missiles

Mexico crashed to a 0-2 defeat vs Honduras in the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League, at the General Francisco Morazán Stadium in San Pedro Sula on Saturday. After the match, Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre was left blood seeping from his head. Mexico's coach, Javier Aguirre (R), is helped by an assistant after being injured in the head.(AFP)

The incident happened after full-time when Aguirre was walking along the touchline to shake hands with counterpart Reinaldo Rueda, and fans began to throw objects at him. He was hit on the top of his head by a can, which left him with a head injury.

Video of Javier Aguirre being left with a bloodied head:

Aguirre took charge of the Mexican national team for a third time in July, replacing Jaime Lozano who got sacked after their Copa America group stage exit.

Luis Palma settled proceedings for the hosts in the first leg with a brace in the second-half.

In response to the incident, the Honduran Football Federation criticised the actions of the fans, but also accused Aguirre of instigating them.

In a statement, the federation said, "The Honduran Football Federation (FFH) regrets and strongly condemns the isolated actions of a small group of fans that do not represent the respectful behaviour of our fans as a whole. These incidents, which are absolutely reprehensible, do not define the conduct of the majority of those attending the stadium, and we therefore censure the acts against the coach of the Mexican national team that occurred at the end of the match."

"Likewise, the FFH categorically rejects the words, obnoxious gestures and provocative attitudes on the part of the coach of the Mexican national team, who insulted and provoked the Honduran fans from the beginning of the match. This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable in soccer, as it represents an obvious provocation and incitement to violence and a lack of respect for the fans watching the match in the stadium or on television. Therefore, in a respectful but firm manner, we call on CONCACAF to apply the regulations to this type of actions by people who, due to their status as public figures, should be an example of education and good behaviour. The FFH reiterates its commitment to fair play and the sporting values that should prevail in soccer," he added.

Meanwhile, Honduras coach had a different approach to the incident and blamed the security. "This cannot happen again, not here, not in any stadium in Honduras, nor in any stadium in the world. I am sad because he [Aguirre] is a human being, because just as they hit the coach, they could have hit me; he was coming to greet me at that moment," he said.