Cristiano Ronaldo rolls back the clock with stunning overhead goal as Portugal demolish Poland 5-1

Cristiano Ronaldo turned back the clock for Portugal in the Nations League, showing the world that he still has a special moment in him as he scored an acrobatic overhead kick as part of Portugal’s 5-1 demolition of Poland in the UEFA Nations League on Friday. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, scores his side's fifth goal with an overhead kick during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Poland at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.(AP)

Now 39 years of age and in the twilight of his career, Ronaldo nevertheless showed that a combination of his athleticism and talent for the sport continue to make him a special player. With Portugal leading 4-0 late in the game, Vitinha of PSG chipped in a cross for the legendary striker making his 217th appearance for Portugal, before contorting his body to sweep the ball home with a bicycle kick.

Having already coolly slotted in a penalty earlier in the game, Ronaldo scored his record-extending 135th international goal with this fine finish. Although it was from close range and not quite as impressive as his iconic overhead kick for Real Madrid against Juventus in 2018, the confidence and ability of the Al Nassr striker continued to be on show for everyone to watch and admire.

Portugal heap on 5 second-half goals

Portugal scored a flurry of late goals to down Poland and seal their qualification to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Nations League. After Milan star Rafael Leao gave them the lead following a thunderous counter-attack, Ronaldo made it 2-0 with his penalty.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes crashed home a wonderful strike from range, in off the crossbar, to make it 3-0 and wrap up the tie. Portugal would continue to attack, though, as Ronaldo provided the assist for Chelsea's Pedro Neto to make it 4-0 soon after, before making it five with his overhead kick.

Poland grabbed a consolation goal, the fourth in the match in the space of just eight minutes, as debutant Dominik Marczuk found the bottom corner with a fine strike to take away Diogo Costa’s clean sheet in the Portugal net.

While there have been many who questioned Ronaldo’s place in the Portugal team following a disappointing performance at the Euros, where he finally seemed to be showing his age, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon continues to figure as captain and talisman for the Portugal team.

Having watched his great rival and nemesis Lionel Messi lift the World Cup, it remains to be seen whether he has his eyes set on competing in the premier event in 2026. At the age of 41, it would be a record-breaking sixth tournament appearance, with Messi also capable of matching that record if he continues playing for Argentina.