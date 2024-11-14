Lionel Messi scripts history, breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s massive record but fails to prevent Inter Miami defeat

Lionel Messi had a sensational 2024 MLS season, and had an instant impact for Inter Miami. The Argentine finished the regular season with 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 matches, and also became Inter Miami's all-time leading goalscorer. In the third season of the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs, he scored a goal against Atlanta United, but Inter Miami were eliminated after a 2-3 defeat. Lionel Messi broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record.

The Barcelona legend reached 850 career goals, a record which his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo had achieved earlier. But the former PSG player achieved it in 1,081 official matches, compared to Ronaldo's 1,179.

Ronaldo still has a lead over Messi, and has scored 908 official goals. Recently, the Portugal international stated, "If I get to 1,000 goals, great. But even if I don’t, I am the player with the most official goals in history."

"To be honest, I have myself to blame: in life, in certain things, in football, on a personal level, I now live in the moment, and I think that’s the most important thing. We don’t need to think long-term; I can’t think long-term anymore. That’s it: live in the moment, enjoy the moment. Whatever I’m fit to do now, I’ll do," he added.

In terms of individual achievements, Messi has won eight Ballon d'Or titles, compared to Ronaldo's five. The Argentine also has eight FIFA World's Best Player awards, to Ronaldo's five and six European Golden Shoes to the Al Nassr star's four.

Messi's head-to-head record against Ronaldo is 15 wins, nine draws and 10 defeats in competitive club matches, one win and one defeat in international friendlies, and one win in a club friendly. Messi has won the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has one Euro title. Both players are currently not playing in Europe anymore, and haven't faced each other for quite sometime.